Puerto Rico celebrates as governor resigns
People react after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello broadcasted his resignation, in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators listen to a broadcast of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation message in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators listen to a broadcast of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation message in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello speaks as he announces his resignation in San Juan, July 25. La Forteleza de Puerto Rico/via REUTERS
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
People react after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello broadcasted his resignation, in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators turn the Expreso Baldorioty de Castro highway into an impromptu party in celebration of Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation, in San Juan, July 25. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
People in a conference room watch a television broadcast of Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rossello, as he resigns after days of protests calling for his resignation in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators wait to watch the broadcast message by Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello announcing his resignation in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
