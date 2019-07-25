Edition:
Thu Jul 25, 2019 | 1:10pm EDT

Puerto Rico celebrates as governor resigns

People react after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello broadcasted his resignation, in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators listen to a broadcast of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation message in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators listen to a broadcast of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation message in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello speaks as he announces his resignation in San Juan, July 25. La Forteleza de Puerto Rico/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
People react after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello broadcasted his resignation, in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators turn the Expreso Baldorioty de Castro highway into an impromptu party in celebration of Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation, in San Juan, July 25. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
People in a conference room watch a television broadcast of Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rossello, as he resigns after days of protests calling for his resignation in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators wait to watch the broadcast message by Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello announcing his resignation in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 24. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
