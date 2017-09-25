Puerto Rico dam on verge of collapse
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents react while they look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man looks at damage to his flooded house, close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Local residents look at the flooded houses close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A car submerged in floodwaters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men stand at the roof of a house submerged by flood waters close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents look at water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A restaurant submerged by flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
U.S. Coast Guard helicopters fly over the dam at the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A house submerged by floodwaters in Guajataca. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents use a boat to pass next to a flooded house close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at water flowing over the road as a helicopter flies over them at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The roof of a house submerged by flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
