Pictures | Mon Sep 25, 2017 | 10:20am EDT

Puerto Rico dam on verge of collapse

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents react while they look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Local residents react while they look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A man looks at damage to his flooded house, close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man looks at damage to his flooded house, close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Local residents look at the flooded houses close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Local residents look at the flooded houses close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A car submerged in floodwaters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A car submerged in floodwaters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Men stand at the roof of a house submerged by flood waters close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men stand at the roof of a house submerged by flood waters close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Local residents look at water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Local residents look at water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A restaurant submerged by flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A restaurant submerged by flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
U.S. Coast Guard helicopters fly over the dam at the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

U.S. Coast Guard helicopters fly over the dam at the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A house submerged by floodwaters in Guajataca. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A house submerged by floodwaters in Guajataca. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Local residents use a boat to pass next to a flooded house close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Local residents use a boat to pass next to a flooded house close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
People look at water flowing over the road as a helicopter flies over them at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at water flowing over the road as a helicopter flies over them at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
The roof of a house submerged by flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The roof of a house submerged by flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
People look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
