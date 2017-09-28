Puerto Rico devastated by Maria
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for mobile phone signal, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria, in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People queue to fill containers with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
A woman drinks from a bottle after filling it with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial photo shows people lining up at a gas station following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
Damaged houses are seen in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman uses a container with gasoline to fill the tank of her car in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ysamar Figueroa carrying her son Saniel, looks at the damage in the neighbourhood, in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Monica Lopez (R) looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Sandra Harasimowicz stands next to her dogs on the roof of a neighbor's house in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Carmen Marrero takes a rest while she cleans debris from her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman cleans her house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man tries to rebuild his house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Heavy machinery clears debris from the street at an area hit by Hurricane Maria in Yauco. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People rest outside a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ana Coreino takes damaged furniture out from her flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait in line for relief items to be distributed in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A car submerged in floodwaters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sits in a wheelchair next to washing machines at a shelter in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Irma Torres poses for a picture at her damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Local residents react while they look at the water flowing over the road at the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People fill containers with gasoline in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stay at the roof of a damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ana Coreino looks at the damage on her car in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People enjoy a moment in a flooded street in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People wait in line for aid items to be handed out in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A damaged car is seen on the street in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People clean debris from their houses in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People line up to buy gasoline in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A dead horse is seen next to a road in Quebradillas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ana Coreino puts the clothes in a container while she cleans the mud in her house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Julio Morales looks for valuables outside his damaged house in Yabucoa. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People clean the mud from their flooded house in Toa Baja. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for a phone signal in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman climbs through a window into her destroyed house in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man looks at damage to his flooded house, close to the dam of the Guajataca lake. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
