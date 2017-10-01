Puerto Rico in the dark
The Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity, in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man with a wheelchair sits inside his apartment at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight as she chats with a neighbour at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A sits on her bed at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity, in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly Hous in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Carmen Correa uses a candle to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands next to her apartment door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands next to her apartment door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sits inside his apartment at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman chats with a neighbour at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman chats with a neighbour at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man uses a flashlight to light up a door at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents of Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House stand at the entry door of a building in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Monica Lopez looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People use their cellphones on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Carlos Cruz (L) wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman uses her cellphone on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People wake up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man tries to repair a generator in the street in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man uses his cellphone on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman uses a container with gasoline to fill the tank of her car in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from around the world this week.
Catalonia pushes ahead with 'illegal' independence vote
Catalonia's leader made clear his government was determined to go ahead with an October 1 vote on independence that Madrid calls illegal and which has thrust...
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand...
Ukraine ammunition depot explodes
Massive explosions at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced 24,000 people to evacuate and dealt a huge blow to Ukraine's combat capability.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.