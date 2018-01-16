Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018 | 6:55pm EST

Puerto Rico in the dark

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A house is seen with its interior illuminated with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian uses a flashlight to look at one of his roosters in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Hugo Regalado reads the newspaper with the help of a flashlight in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A house is lit up with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Angel Arroyo holds a flashlight while turning on a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The headlamps of a car illuminate a street in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

