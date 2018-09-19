Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria
Lucila Cabrera, 86, sits at the porch of her damaged house by Hurricane Maria, a year after the storm devastated Puerto Rico, near Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Plastic tarps over damaged roofs are seen on houses a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in San Juan, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A picture of Pedro Rossello, former governor of Puerto Rico is seen inside of a damaged house after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, near Barceloneta, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local resident works repairing a house roof a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, near Barceloneta, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Refrigerated containers are seen at the Institute of Forensic Sciences in San Juan, September 19, 2018. Where, according to lawmakers and forensic sciences department employees, cadavers of several dozen people who perished in the months following...more
A marina is seen a year, after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico near Ceiba, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local resident stands in an area affected by Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico last year, in Loiza, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A house is seen in an area without street lighting after the electrical grid was damaged by Hurricane Maria last year, in Loiza, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A dog passes by pieces of metal roof in an area affected by Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico last year, in Loiza, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lucila Cabrera, 86, sits at the porch of her house covered by plastic tarps over a damaged roof by Hurricane Maria, a year after the storm devastated Puerto Rico, near Barceloneta, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident walks along an empty beach a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico near Ceiba, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Plastic tarps over a damaged roof are seen at a house a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico near Loiza, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An old theater is seen in an area affected by Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico last year, in Loiza, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
