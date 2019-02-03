Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 3, 2019 | 6:30pm EST

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans laboring under the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for those who rely on the annual prediction of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans laboring under the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for those...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans laboring under the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for those who rely on the annual prediction of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
1 / 15
Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley knocks on the door to wake Punxsutawney Phil on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley knocks on the door to wake Punxsutawney Phil on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley knocks on the door to wake Punxsutawney Phil on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
2 / 15
Punxsutawney Phil's handlers extract the groundhog from his burrow on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Punxsutawney Phil's handlers extract the groundhog from his burrow on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Punxsutawney Phil's handlers extract the groundhog from his burrow on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
3 / 15
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
4 / 15
Punxsutawney Phil's co-handler AJ Dereume holds the famous groundhog on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Punxsutawney Phil's co-handler AJ Dereume holds the famous groundhog on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Punxsutawney Phil's co-handler AJ Dereume holds the famous groundhog on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
5 / 15
Groundhog Club Inner Circle members prepare to deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Groundhog Club Inner Circle members prepare to deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Groundhog Club Inner Circle members prepare to deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
6 / 15
Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
7 / 15
A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
8 / 15
Members of the United States Naval Academy's Clean Shave barbershop quartet perform the National Anthem on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Members of the United States Naval Academy's Clean Shave barbershop quartet perform the National Anthem on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Members of the United States Naval Academy's Clean Shave barbershop quartet perform the National Anthem on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
9 / 15
A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
10 / 15
Dancers take the stage in the early morning hours on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Dancers take the stage in the early morning hours on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Dancers take the stage in the early morning hours on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
11 / 15
Jennifer Koch of Philadelphia (left) and Angela Guldin of Sinking Spring, PA, wear custom-made balloon hats as they celebrate the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Jennifer Koch of Philadelphia (left) and Angela Guldin of Sinking Spring, PA, wear custom-made balloon hats as they celebrate the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Jennifer Koch of Philadelphia (left) and Angela Guldin of Sinking Spring, PA, wear custom-made balloon hats as they celebrate the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
12 / 15
Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members entertain the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members entertain the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members entertain the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
13 / 15
Chris Andrese of Sussex, NJ, dressed as The Storm Lord, attends the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Chris Andrese of Sussex, NJ, dressed as The Storm Lord, attends the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Chris Andrese of Sussex, NJ, dressed as The Storm Lord, attends the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
14 / 15
Kevin Smith of Carrollton, TX, records the pre-dawn celebration while wearing a custom-made oversized hat at the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Kevin Smith of Carrollton, TX, records the pre-dawn celebration while wearing a custom-made oversized hat at the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Kevin Smith of Carrollton, TX, records the pre-dawn celebration while wearing a custom-made oversized hat at the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Political action figures

Political action figures

Next Slideshows

Political action figures

Political action figures

Action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY in New York.

Jan 28 2019
Dog sledding in Scotland

Dog sledding in Scotland

Mushing with mutts in preparation for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge.

Jan 23 2019
Frozen falls

Frozen falls

The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.

Jan 22 2019
From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a tattooed transgender leader and a former reality TV star, has become an unlikely icon at India's Kumbh Mela, a huge religious festival...

Jan 21 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Two-thirds of the continental United States turns into a frozen ice box, as the so-called polar vortex of frigid arctic air spins across the U.S. Midwest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

Top sports photos of January

Top sports photos of January

Our top sports photography from the first month of 2019.

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Rescue workers search for those missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Pollution prompts Bangkok to close schools for the week

Pollution prompts Bangkok to close schools for the week

Choking air pollution has prompted schools to close in the Thai capital for the rest of the week and people celebrating next week's Lunar New Year holiday were urged to curb the use of incense and fireworks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast