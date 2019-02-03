Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans laboring under the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for those...more

Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans laboring under the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for those who rely on the annual prediction of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Close