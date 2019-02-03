Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans laboring under the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for those...more
Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley knocks on the door to wake Punxsutawney Phil on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Punxsutawney Phil's handlers extract the groundhog from his burrow on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Punxsutawney Phil's co-handler AJ Dereume holds the famous groundhog on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Groundhog Club Inner Circle members prepare to deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members deliver Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Members of the United States Naval Academy's Clean Shave barbershop quartet perform the National Anthem on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
A fan holds a sign supporting Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Dancers take the stage in the early morning hours on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Jennifer Koch of Philadelphia (left) and Angela Guldin of Sinking Spring, PA, wear custom-made balloon hats as they celebrate the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Groundhog Club's Inner Circle members entertain the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Chris Andrese of Sussex, NJ, dressed as The Storm Lord, attends the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Kevin Smith of Carrollton, TX, records the pre-dawn celebration while wearing a custom-made oversized hat at the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
