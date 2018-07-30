Putin marks Russia's Navy Day
People watch the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin inspects warships on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klementyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
A Russian warship sails along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian military jets fly during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian sailors march during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A Russian warship fires missiles during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A boy flies Russian Navy flag during the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A Russian armoured vehicle fires during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin inspects warships on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klementyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian warships and a submarine are seen during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A Russian warship fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
People watch the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
People watch Russian warships sailing along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A Russian warship fires missiles during the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A Russian warship deploys an amphibious armoured vehicle during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A Russian warship sails along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People watch the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian navy sailors line up during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
