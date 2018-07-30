Edition:
Putin marks Russia's Navy Day

People watch the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin inspects warships on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klementyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A Russian warship sails along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Russian military jets fly during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Russian warships sail along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Russian sailors march during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A Russian warship fires missiles during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A boy flies Russian Navy flag during the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A Russian armoured vehicle fires during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin inspects warships on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klementyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Russian warships and a submarine are seen during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A Russian warship fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
People watch the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
People watch Russian warships sailing along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A Russian warship fires missiles during the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A Russian warship deploys an amphibious armoured vehicle during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A Russian warship sails along the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
People watch the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Russian navy sailors line up during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
