Pictures | Sun Mar 18, 2018 | 9:50pm EDT

Putin wins landslide re-election in Russia

Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
People attend a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A man holds a placard depicting Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
People wave Russian flags during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A man stands in front of a screen showing a live broadcast from polling stations during the presidential election, at the headquarters of Russia's Central Election Commission in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of a local election commission count the votes during the presidential election at a polling station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
People wave Russian flags during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with supporters during a visit to his campaign headquarters in Moscow. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak attend a debate at the "Navalny Live" YouTube show in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgeny Feldman

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of the winter swimming club "Polar Bear" visit a polling station to cast their votes in the city of Barnaul. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Russian Communist Party, attends a news conference after the end of the voting in the presidential election, at the party's headquarters in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A voter casts her ballot inside a building of the Kazansky railway terminal in Moscow. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of a local election commission empty a ballot box before starting to count votes in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A player with the Russian national soccer team Daler Kuzyayev signs autographs as he visits a polling station at the Novogorsk training centre outside Moscow. REUTERS/Alexander Fedorov

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Orthodox priest Sergei Ryzhov (C) and his family members walk to a polling station to cast their votes in the Siberian village of Bolshaya Murta north of Krasnoyarsk. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of a local Cossack community dance outside a polling station in Rostov-on-Don. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
People take selfie pictures as they visit a polling station in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Russian clergymen and a nun prepare to cast their ballots in a polling station in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov (C) visits a polling station in the settlement of Tsentoroy. REUTERS/Said Tsarnayev

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak casts a ballot at a polling station in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Presidential candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky reacts after casting his vote at a polling station in Moscow. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Voters look through a broadsheet with information about the candidates at a polling station in a settlement in Stavropol Region. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
An elderly woman looks through her ballot inside a voting booth at a polling station in the city of Barnaul. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of an election commission carry documents and a mobile ballot box while collecting votes from local residents near a settlement in Smolensk Region. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Servicemen of the Presidential Regiment visit a polling station to cast their votes in Moscow. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A child plays with a balloon near voting booths inside a building of the Kazansky railway terminal in Moscow. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
