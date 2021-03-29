Putin's art of the photo op
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger, Tver region, Russia January 19, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg December 18, 2009. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008. RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery in the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. Aleksey...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) play an ice hockey game at Shayba Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia February 15, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
A video grab shows Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 440 miles (700 kilometres) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. Alexsey...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin swims holding a fish he caught during the hunting and fishing trip which took place on August 1-3 in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, Russia, in this photo released by the Kremlin on August 5, 2017....more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a training session for young ice hockey players before the start of the "Golden Puck" youth tournament finals in Moscow April 15, 2011. Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his vacation in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva (Tuva Region), Russia August 26, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles during a holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia March 21, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon centre in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 3, 2014. Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. Putin walked with Bulgarian shepherd and Akita Inu breeds of dogs, according to RIA Novosti news agency. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool ...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via REUTERS
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia October 7, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
