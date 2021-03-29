Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 29, 2021 | 3:17pm EDT

Putin's art of the photo op

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009.  RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009.  RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2009
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009.  RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
1 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger, Tver region, Russia January 19, 2018.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger, Tver region, Russia January 19, 2018.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger, Tver region, Russia January 19, 2018.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
2 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg December 18, 2009.  Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg December 18, 2009.  Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2009
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg December 18, 2009.  Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
3 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009.   RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009.   RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2009
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009.   RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
4 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008.  RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008.  RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2008
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008.  RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
5 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery in the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery in the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2006
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery in the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE via REUTERS
Close
6 / 35
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. Aleksey...more

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2013
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
7 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
Russian President Vladimir Putin flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
8 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) play an ice hockey game at Shayba Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia February 15, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) play an ice hockey game at Shayba Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia February 15, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) play an ice hockey game at Shayba Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia February 15, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 35
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
10 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 07, 2010
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin sits in a car from the Renault Formula One team before test driving it at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
11 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2010
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
12 / 35
A video grab shows Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

A video grab shows Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2009
A video grab shows Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
13 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 440 miles (700 kilometres) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 440 miles (700 kilometres) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2009
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 440 miles (700 kilometres) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS
Close
14 / 35
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
15 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
16 / 35
Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. Alexsey...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
Russian Prime Minister and president-elect Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin swims holding a fish he caught during the hunting and fishing trip which took place on August 1-3 in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, Russia, in this photo released by the Kremlin on August 5, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin swims holding a fish he caught during the hunting and fishing trip which took place on August 1-3 in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, Russia, in this photo released by the Kremlin on August 5, 2017....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin swims holding a fish he caught during the hunting and fishing trip which took place on August 1-3 in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, Russia, in this photo released by the Kremlin on August 5, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
18 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a training session for young ice hockey players before the start of the "Golden Puck" youth tournament finals in Moscow April 15, 2011.  Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a training session for young ice hockey players before the start of the "Golden Puck" youth tournament finals in Moscow April 15, 2011.  Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2011
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a training session for young ice hockey players before the start of the "Golden Puck" youth tournament finals in Moscow April 15, 2011.  Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 35
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his vacation in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva (Tuva Region), Russia August 26, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his vacation in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva (Tuva Region), Russia August 26, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his vacation in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva (Tuva Region), Russia August 26, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
20 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles during a holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia March 21, 2021.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles during a holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia March 21, 2021.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles during a holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia March 21, 2021.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
21 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
22 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon centre in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 3, 2014. Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon centre in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 3, 2014. Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the "Laura" cross country ski and biathlon centre in the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 3, 2014. Alexei Nikolskiy/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
23 / 35
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. Putin walked with Bulgarian shepherd and Akita Inu breeds of dogs, according to RIA Novosti news agency. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. Putin walked with Bulgarian shepherd and Akita Inu breeds of dogs, according to RIA Novosti news agency. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. Putin walked with Bulgarian shepherd and Akita Inu breeds of dogs, according to RIA Novosti news agency. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS
Close
24 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
25 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS
Close
26 / 35
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2010
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
27 / 35
Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2010
Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky via REUTERS
Close
28 / 35
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2013
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
29 / 35
Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2008
Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. RIA Novosti/Pool via REUTERS
Close
30 / 35
Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2008
Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
31 / 35
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 30, 2010
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
32 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia October 7, 2019.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia October 7, 2019.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia October 7, 2019.  Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
33 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 25, 2010
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
34 / 35
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2010
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) rides a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for a meeting with motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Next Slideshows

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Mar 23 2021
Celebrating the Persian New Year

Celebrating the Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Mar 22 2021
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Mar 17 2021
Women create community of dance in Iran

Women create community of dance in Iran

Dance instructor Boshra and her students find the rhythm as a performance group in Tehran.

Mar 17 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction

Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction

Nonprofit La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people face evictions, which have continued despite moratoriums.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry and peach trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the site of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula hoping to be awed by the rare lava fountains.

'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal for almost a week.

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup, thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

People in cities across the U.S. demonstrate against a rise in anti-Asian hate, in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christians around the world commemorate the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast