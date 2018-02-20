Edition:
Pyeongchang in sequence

Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Lloyd Wallace of Britain trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Manuel Fettner of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
