Pyeongchang in sequence
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes during women's snowboarding big air qualifications, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in women's super G alpine skiing, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in men's single skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Noe Roth of Switzerland trains for men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Junshiro Kobayashi of Japan trains in men's large hill individual ski jumping, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Guangpu Qi of China trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yan Han of China competes in the men's single free skating final, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jonathon Lillis from the U.S. trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany during training in men's 2-man bobsled training, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lloyd Wallace of Britain trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mischa Gasser of Switzerland trains in men's aerials, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Manuel Fettner of Austria competes in the men's large hill individual ski jumping trial round, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov trains in men's aerials, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
