Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13
Alex Ferreira of the U.S. trains for the freestyle halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Team USA players celebrate their win in the women's gold medal hockey match. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Laurie Taylor of Britain competes in the men's slalom. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria on the podium after the snowboarding big air. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Suzanne Schulting of Netherlands reacts during the 1000m short track speed skating final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Torin Yater-Wallace of the U.S. crashes during the freestyle halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Gold medalists Vinzenz Geiger, Fabian Riessle, Eric Frenzel and Johannes Rydzek of Germany celebrate during the victory ceremony after the nordic combined men's team 4x5 final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary celebrates with Elise Christie of Britain after the men's 5000m speed skating relay. REUTERS/John Sibley
Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after the biathlon 4x6 relay final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wu Dajing of China, Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea and Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea compete in the 500m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Go Yamamoto of Japan reacts during the nordic combined 4x5 km final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Han Tianyu of China and Seo Yi-ra of South Korea crash during the 500m speed skating quarterfinal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Canadian players react in dejection with their silver medals in the women's final hockey match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Silver medallist Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. runs with a U.S. flag as gold medallist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland and bronze medallist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland hold a Swiss flag during the victory ceremony for the alpine combined....more
Franziska Preuss of Germany competes in the biathlon 4x6 km relay final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Skip Kevin Koe of Canada reacts as second Matt Hamilton of the U.S. looks on during the men's curling semi-final. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after the biathlon 4x6 km relay final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring in the shootout against Canada. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary and Ren Ziwei of China in action during the 500m speed skating finals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts during the slalom. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea and Shim Suk-hee of South Korea crash during the 1000m speed skating final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Athletes compete in the snow in the biathlon 4x6 km relay. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes in the men's slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Silver medalists Marrit Leenstra, Lotte Van Beek, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong of the Netherlands on the podium after the women's speed skating team pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Anna Gasser of Austria celebrates during the snowboarding big air final. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after their win in the women's gold medal hockey match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Claudio Patz, Peter de Cruz and Valentin Tanner of Switzerland celebrate scoring 5 points in the ninth end, as Kyle Smith of Britain looks on in the men's curling tie-breaker. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in men's 4-man bobsleigh training. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Nico Porteous of New Zealand competes in the freestyle halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nico Porteous of New Zealand reacts in men's freestyle ski halfpipe final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Akito Watabe of Japan competes in the nordic combined gunderson competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kevin Rolland of France crashes in the men's freestyle ski halfpipe final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Gasser of Austria competes in women's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The German team celebrate their win after the men's team 4 x 5 km final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Byron Wells of New Zealand reacts after crashing in men's freestyle ski halfpipe training. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Byron Wells of New Zealand reacts after crashing in men's freestyle ski halfpipe training. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jean-Baptiste Grange of France crashes in men's slalom. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway reacts in the men's slalom. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Anna Gasser of Austria competes in women's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medallist Anna Gasser of Austria celebrates her win in women's big air snowboarding. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Claudio Patz of Switzerland shouts during the men's curling tie-breaker against Britain. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring the winning goal against goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada in the women's gold medal hockey match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Gold medallist Anna Gasser of Austria flanked by silver medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. and bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand hold Soohorang Olympics plush mascots during the flower ceremony in women's big air snowboarding...more
Reira Iwabuchi of Japan competes in women's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
David Wise of the U.S. trains men's freestyle ski halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway competes in the Women's Downhill part of the Women's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jessika Jenson of the U.S. competes in women's big air snowboarding finals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
