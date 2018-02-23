Edition:
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Germany's Felix Schutz checks Canada's Maxim Noreau into the boards in the men's hockey semifinal match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, competes in the women's free skate final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Lisa Andersson of Sweden, Andrea Limbacher of Austria and Sami Kennedy-Sim of Australia compete in the women's freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Choi Da-bin of South Korea competes in the women's free skate final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Gold medalists, Sweden's team, celebrate in the 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
An athlete from team U.S. trains for the men's 50km cross-country mass start classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
German players react after defeating Canada in the ice hockey men's semifinal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Athletes compete in the 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Alizee Baron of France compete in the women's ski cross final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Olympic athletes from Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk and Czech Republic's Adam Polasek in action. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Jaroslav Soukup of the Czech Republic competes in the 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay final. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Rico Peter, Michael Kuonen, Simon Friedli and Thomas Amrhein of Switzerland in action while training for the bobsleigh 4-man. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Satoko Miyahara of Japan competes in the single free skating final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Alizee Baron of France, Sami Kennedy-Sim of Australia, Lisa Andersson of Sweden and Sanna Luedi of Switzerland compete in the women's ski cross finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Simon Schempp of Germany reacts during the 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea reacts after a heat during the 1000m speed skating finals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Michal Jordan of Czech Republic and teammate and goalie Pavel Francouz react in dejection during their game against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Loena Hendrickx of Belgium competes in the women's free skate final. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada celebrates during the flower ceremony in the women's ski cross finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. competes in the women's free skate final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fans of Olympic athletes from Russia react during their hockey game against Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Nikita Gusev (not pictured), Olympic athlete from Russia, scores their first goal past goalie Pavel Francouz of Czech Republic. REUTERS/Harry How

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Gold medallist Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, celebrates between silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, and bronze medallist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada in the women's free skate final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Vice-skip Benoit Schwarz of Switzerland shouts to his team mates against Canada in the men's bronze medal match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
India Sherret of Canada crashes in the women's ski cross final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
India Sherret of Canada gets medical assistance after a crash in the women's ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gabrielle Daleman of Canada reacts after finishing in the women's free skate final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Vice-skip Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers the stone in their bronze medal match against Canada. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Fanny Smith of Switzerland compete in the freestyle skiing ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Mae-Berenice Meite of France competes in the women's single free skate final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Kim Ha-Nul of South Korea reacts to her score in the women's free skate. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan competes in the women's free skate. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada poses with her compatriot, silver medallist Brittany Phelan as a Canadian team member reacts after the women's ski cross finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. competes in the women's free skate final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Debora Pixner of Italy and Victoria Zavadovskaya, Olympic Athlete from Russia, compete in the women's ski cross finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada holds Canadian flag during the victory ceremony in the women's ski cross final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Lisa Andersson of Sweden crashes in the women's ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Maxim Andrianov, Alexey Zaitsev, Yury Selikhov and Ruslan Samitov, Olympic athletes from Russia, train in men's 4-man bobsleigh. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Emmi Peltonen of Finland competes in the women's free skate. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Alizee Baron of France reacts after the women's ski cross finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Alexia Paganini of Switzerland reacts after finishing in the women's single free skate final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
