Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany competes in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway crosses the finish line ahead of Federico Pellegrino of Italy and Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Goalkeeper Nadezhda Morozova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, is hit by a puck during their match against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Gold medalists Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Paal Golberg of Norway competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run of the Snowboarding Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dom Parsons of Britain in action during Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jessica Diggins of the U.S. crosses the finish line next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Natalia Nepryaeva in the Cross-Country Women's Sprint Classic Semifinals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. crashes into ski gates as he competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany arrives at the victory ceremony after winning the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sung Eunryung of South Korea reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after crossing the finish line of the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Goalkeeper Timo Pielmeier of Germany trains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Arianna Fontana of Italy carries an Italian national flag while celebrating her victory in the Speed Skating Short Track Women's 500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Goalkeeper Valeria Tarakanova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, in action against Team USA. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Luis Stadlober of Austria competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after her run in the Luge Women's Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A sticker placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Skeleton training. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Ko Eun-jung of South Korea trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains for the Biathlon. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Chloe Kim of the U.S. warms up before the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova, Olympic athletes from Russia, hug their coach Vasily Gudin after winning the bronze in the Curling Mixed Doubles. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 1500m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Luca Aerni of Switzerland competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chloe Kim of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
John Morris of Canada delivers the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria competes in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after the heat in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gigi Marvin of the U.S. celebrates scoring a goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kelly Clark of the U.S. competes in the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands gestures a on the podium after winning a gold medal in the Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liu Shaoang of Hungary lies on the ice during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada delivers the stone as John Morris of Canada sweeps during the Curling Mixed Doubles Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Athletes compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates after the race next to Olympic Athlete from Russia Yulia Belorukova in the Cross Country Skiing Women's Sprint Classic Finals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gold medallist Chloe Kim of the U.S. is flanked by silver medallist Liu Jiayu of China and bronze medallist Arielle Gold of the U.S. as they celebrate with their national flags following the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Athletes start to compete in the Cross-Country Skiing Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Elise Christie of Britain in action during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Obamas unveil official portraits
Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana
Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.
Fire rips through historic Haiti market
A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Lunar New Year
From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.