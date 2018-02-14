Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe FInals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria celebrate after their luge run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep in the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yuto Totsuka of Japan is assisted by medical staff after a crash during the Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
North Korean cheerleaders at the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Slovenia celebrates their victory over Team USA. REUTERS/David Cerny
Patrick Burgener of Switzerland competes in the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A fore jumper is pictured training for the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Bronze medallst Kim Boutin of Canada reacts on the podium after the Women's 500m Short Track. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after winning the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts after the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maxime Laheurte of France competes in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The jacket of a U.S. supporter is seen at the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers a stone during the Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland celebrates scoring past goalkeeper Sara Grahn of Sweden. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea react to their score during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada in action during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway competes in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sofia Mabergs of Sweden in the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Arisa Go of Japan competes in the Speed Skating Women's 1000m Finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana in action during the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. tosses his board as he celebrates his win in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria reacts during the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands training for the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Oskar Eriksson of Sweden delivers a stone during the Curling Men's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Kim Hee-won of Korea celebrates after Korea scores against goalkeeper Akane Konishi of Japan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, silver medalist Akito Watabe of Japan and bronze medalist Lukas Klapfer of Austria celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Stephan Leyhe of Germany trains at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Eric Frenzel of Germany and Akito Watabe of Japan celebrate after the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yuto Totsuka of Japan competes in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in Women's 1000m Speed Skating. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Shaun White of the U.S. competes in the Men's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simon Ammann of Switzerland waits to take his jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Phoebe Staenz (88) of Switzerland celebrates her goal against Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Akito Watabe of Japan reacts in the Men's Individual Gundersen Competition. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Katsuyuki Miyajima of Japan in action during the Skeleton. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Shaun White of the U.S., draped in the U.S. flag, celebrates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
North Korean cheerleaders react during the Women's Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Drummers perform prior to the hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Forerunners prepare the course before the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
