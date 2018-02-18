Edition:
Pictures | Sun Feb 18, 2018

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9

Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers of Mexico competes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Taisei Yamamoto of Japan is filmed by a team-mate during a warm-up for Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Clemens Bracher and Michael Kuonen of Switzerland compete during the Men's 2-man Bobsleigh Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Martin Fourcade of France and Simon Schempp of Germany finish the Men's 15 km Mass Start Biathlon Final . REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Shane Dobbin, Reyon Kay and Peter Michael of New Zealand compete during the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit competition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Broc Little of the U.S. in action with Olympic Athlete from Russia Andrei Zubarev during the Preliminary Round game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus crashes during the Men's Aerials Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
A supporter looks on during the Women's 500m Speed Skating competition finals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Jing Yu of China and Marsha Hudey of Canada compete during the Women's 500m Speed Skating competition finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Jung Dong-hyun of South Korea crashes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Brittany Bowe of the U.S. competes during the Women's 500m Speed Skating competition finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Daniel Rickardsson of Sweden in action during the Men's 4x10 km Cross-Country Relay. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Simen Hegstad Kreuger of Norway leads during the Men's 4x10 km Cross-Country Relay.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Goalkeeper Lars Haugen of Norway in action with Felix Schutz of Germany. REUTERS/David Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria knocks into a ski gate during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Goalie Sara Grahn of Sweden watches the puck against Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Athletes compete during the Men's 15 km Mass Start Biathlon Final. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Zongyang Jia of China trains for Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Oystein Braaten of Norway competes Men's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Robert Franco of Mexico competes Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
James Woods of Britain crashes Men's Ski Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikolai Prokhorkin celebrates a goal with team mates against the U.S.. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Guangpu Qi of China competes during the Men's Aerials Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Zongyang Jia of China, Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and Olympic Athlete of Russia Ilia Burov react during the victory ceremony for Men's Aerials. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Haavard Vad Petersson of Norway delivers a stone as team mate Christoffer Svae sweeps during the Men's Curling Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Gold medallists Didirk Toenseth, Johnsrud Martin Sundby, Simen Hegstad Kreuger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway pose on the podium between silver medallists Andrey Larkov, Alexander Bolshunov, Alexey Chervotkin and Denis Spitsov, Olympic athletes from Russia, and bronze medallists Jean Marc Gaillard, Maurice Manificat, Clement Parisse and Adrien Backsheider of France during Men's 4x10 km Cross-Country Skiing Relay. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Luca de Aliprandini of Italy falls during the Men's Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
