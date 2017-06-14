Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 14, 2017 | 12:55pm EDT

Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 10
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
4 / 10
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
5 / 10
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 10
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
7 / 10
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 10
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 10
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
North Korea frees U.S. student in coma

North Korea frees U.S. student in coma

Next Slideshows

North Korea frees U.S. student in coma

North Korea frees U.S. student in coma

Otto Warmbier, an American university student held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months, arrives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jun 14 2017
Olympics for Seniors

Olympics for Seniors

Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national...

Jun 13 2017
Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

A strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Lesbos leaving collapsed buildings and damaged houses.

Jun 12 2017
Messages from the class of 2017

Messages from the class of 2017

Graduates wear decorated mortar boards during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jun 09 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast