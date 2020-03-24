Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows
Danny Wertheimer plays guitar and sings to his neighbors from his balcony two days after California s Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a statewide "stay at home order" directing the state s 40 million residents to stay in their homes for the...more
DJ and event producer Nash Petrovic live streams a set from his roof during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Residents clap and bang utensils from their balcony to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Geoff DeBerry sits on the fire escape of his apartment with his son William during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A couple sits at an open window in Hamburg, Germany as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A person stands on the roof of a building after Cyprus registered its first death from the coronavirus disease in Nicosia, Cyprus March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Uruguayan cellist Karina Nunez performs for her neighbors at the balcony of her department during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Panama City, Panama March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano
Hungarian musician Adam Moser plays for neighbors from his balcony, as the spread of coronavirus disease continues, in Budapest, Hungary, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Residents toast during a "safe distance" aperitif time between neighbors during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease, in the Brussels commune of Anderlecht, Belgium March 22,...more
A resident of Brooklyn relaxes in a hammock hung on a balcony to read a book as the city practices social distancing due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Classical musicians Sofia Ceccato and her husband Simon Bechemin acknowledge thanks as they play for neighbours from their balcony during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A person dances on the balcony of their apartment amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Seattle, Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbours to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana...more
Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini carries out an exercise class for her neighbours from her balcony while Italians cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020.
A man is seen on a balcony as Italy remains under a nationwide lockdown in a government decree that orders Italians to stay at home, in Amalfi, Italy, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
People stand on their balcony and clap as they take part in an initiative to hold mass applause for medical teams fighting the coronavirus outbreak, in Modiin Israel March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man plays his instrument on a balcony at the Kreuzberg district, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Berlin, Germany, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
A man sits on a balcony in Miami Beach as Miami-Dade County restricts access to public beaches in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Miami, Florida, U.S. March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A woman lights a candle on her balcony as faithful across Italy say a prayer for people suffering from coronavirus disease, in Rome, Italy, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man sits alone on a roof terrace during Italy's nationwide lockdown in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020. In the distance, no cars are seen on a usually busy highway. REUTERS/Emily Roe
A woman sits on the roof of her home at Plaza Mayor square during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People stand at their apartment balconies as a flash mob to raise morale takes place, following the Italian government restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A woman lights her smart phone from a balcony as part of nationwide flash mob to "light up Italy" and raise morale as Italians remain on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A man stands on a balcony of an apartment block near the Excel Centre, London in the Docklands as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A boy plays the saxophone from a balcony during a flash mob to raise morale as Italian government continues restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Youngers pose for a photo on a balcony of their shared flat as they remain confined inside it due to the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Italian flag hangs on an apartment balcony reading "Tutto andra bene" - "everything will be alright", a phrase that has become symbolic of hope in Italy's coronavirus crisis, as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale in Rome, Italy, March...more
A man and a kid are seen in a balcony on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Osama Hussein trains on the roof of his house, while gyms closed as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Erbil, Iraq March 11, 2020. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
A man stands on a balcony of an apartment block near the Excel Centre, London in the Docklands as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man looks on from a balcony of his house as he drinks tea at Kirtipur following the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
