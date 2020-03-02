Edition:
Quarantined Israelis vote in election

A man casts his ballot as he votes in a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine can vote in the national election, in Ashkelon, Israel, March 2. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Paramedics dressed in head-to-toe protective gear stood guard at dedicated polling stations where Israelis under quarantine from the coronavirus voted in Monday's election. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

One by one, voters in face masks and gloves who have been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filed through more than a dozen tents across the country to fill in their ballot slips in a close contest in which candidates are fighting for every last vote. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Ten Israelis have tested positive for the virus and about 5,500 others, including those who have recently travelled to coronavirus hot spots, are under home quarantine, according to Israel's health ministry. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A dog and children wearing masks are seen through a car window as they wait near a dedicated polling station for Israelis under quarantine, in Haifa. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis wearing masks and gloves line up near a dedicated polling station for Israelis under quarantine, in Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli woman wearing a mask stands near a dedicated polling station for Israelis under quarantine, in Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli woman wearing a mask and gloves gestures to a paramedic in a protective suit at a dedicated polling station for Israelis under quarantine in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Paramedics in protective suits and Israelis wearing masks and gloves stand near a dedicated polling station for Israelis under quarantine in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A paramedic adjusts his protective suit outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee for Israelis under home-quarantine in Ashkelon. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A paramedic in a protective suit helps a man as he prepares to vote in a special polling station for Israelis under home-quarantine in Ashkelon. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis wearing masks and gloves stand near a special polling station for Israelis under home-quarantine in Ashkelon. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A medic in a protective suit votes in a special polling station for Israelis under home-quarantine in Ashkelon. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A paramedic in a protective suit watches as a woman wearing a mask and gloves leaves after voting in a special polling station for Israelis under home-quarantine in Ashkelon. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A paramedic wearing a protective suit stands near a special polling station for Israelis under home-quarantine in Ashkelon. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

