Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A young Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walk in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection/Handout
A handout photo shows Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November, pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary on November 20, 2017. Matt...more
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with Margot Fonteyn at CG Gala, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson
The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip share a moment as they attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 12, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England in 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Kate Duchess of Cambridge behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016....more
Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Philip feeds an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo where the Queen opened the new Centre for Elephant Care, in Dunstable, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool
Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Philip sits with the Queen as she delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Queen Elizabeth presents her husband Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honor, the Order of New Zealand at Buckingham Palace in London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool
Queen Elizabeth speaks to her husband Prince Philip as they attend the official re-opening of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Prince Philip leans over to talk to Queen Elizabeth as they watch performers during a visit to the Manchester Central Convention Centre in Manchester, northern England March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Super/Pool
Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to her husband Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool
Next Slideshows
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Kenyan opposition leader returns
Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.
Dogs of the world
Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Mexican resident Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit.
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
AMA red carpet
Style from the American Music Awards.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe
Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Robert Mugabe as its leader and gives the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment.
Fiery protests in Greece
Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.