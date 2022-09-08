Edition:
Queen Elizabeth: Her life in pictures

Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
A photo taken in the 1970s of Queen Elizabeth standing on a beach at an unknown location. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2008
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, wearing the uniform of the Honorary Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Canadian Regiment, pose for a portrait at Buckingham Palace before a Royal Tour, in London, Britain in 1959. Library and Archives Canada/National Film Board of Canada fonds/e010955850/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 5, 1961. U.S. Department of State/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990.    REUTERS/Mike Parsson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2006
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a portrait at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain in 1952. Picture taken in 1952. Library and Archives Canada/National Film Board of Canada fonds/e010975988/Handout via REUTERS. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 13, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster speak with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2007
President Gerald Ford and Queen Elizabeth dance during a state dinner in honor of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House in Washington, July 7, 1976. Ricardo Thomas/Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Queen Elizabeth, her daughter Princess Anne and her granddaughter Zara Phillips ride at Windsor Castle during Easter, in this photo released April 21, 2004. Buckingham Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Diana, Princess of Wales, chats to Queen Elizabeth II at St Margaret's Church, Westminster, October 8, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Queen Elizabeth leaves the Palace of Westminster following the State Opening of Parliament, in London December 3, 2008.    REUTERS/Richarl Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2008
Nelson Mandela accompanies Queen Elizabeth in a carriage ride to a Buckingham Palace lunch on the first day of his state visit to Britain, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she was welcomed by Pope John Paul II before their private audience in Vatican October 17, 2000. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President George W. Bush stands with Queen Elizabeth at the official welcoming ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London November 19, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Ian Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England in this undated photograph taken in 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2007
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush chats with Queen Elizabeth II as former President George Bush smiles at Buckingham Palace November 30, 1993. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2009
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as Prince Harry pulls a face as they watch Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel after their wedding, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Alastair Grant

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a service for the Order of the British Empire, at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS RELIGION SOCIETY)

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2012
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels to St Paul's Cathedral in the Coronation Carriage as crowds of wellwishers line the route ahead of the Golden Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in London June 4, 2002. Thousands of people gathered in central London for the festivities on the final day of the celebratory weekend marking the Queen's 50th year on the throne. REUTERS/POOL/David Sandison NMB/WS

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The hand of Queen Elizabeth II (L) is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015.  REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, Britain July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Queen Elizabeth visits the National Memorial to the Few in Folkestone, southern England March 26, 2015.  REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. (Back Row L-R) Tom Pettifer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton. Photograph taken April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2011
The Queen Mother accompanied by the Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as war-time -aircraft flew over as part of the 50th anniversary of VE Day commemorations May 8, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh before a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace in London May 24, 2011.         REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2011
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Storyhouse in Chester, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week, in London, Britain February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show "Game of Thrones" in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidized, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960s, during a ceremony in Windsor Castle, Windsor April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new prime minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
President Ronald Reagan rides horses with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle near London, Britain, June 8, 1982. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", for the centenary of World War One, at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London, April 19, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Queen Elizabeth attends a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday, in Windsor, Britain June 12, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTER

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016.  REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she walks during her visit to Newcastle, northern England, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2009
Queen Elizabeth leaves the Houses of Parliament after delivering her speech at the annual State Opening of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2009
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony marking her official birthday in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain June 12, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts as she attends a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, in Sandringham, Britain, February 5, 2022. Joe Giddens/ Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, February 05, 2022
