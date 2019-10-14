Queen Elizabeth opens British Parliament
Queen Elizabeth and Charles, the Prince of Wales are seen during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, October 14. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth and Charles, the Prince of Wales proceed through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, October 14. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth and Charles, the Prince of Wales are seen during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, October 14. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth is driven by carriage as she returns to Buckingham Palace after delivering the State Opening of Parliament in London, October 14. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Queen Elizabeth is driven by carriage as she returns to Buckingham Palace after delivering the State Opening of Parliament in London, October 14. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Yeomen of the Guard are seen during the ceremonial search ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, October 14. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
The Imperial State Crown is carried for the State Opening of Parliament into the Houses of Parliament in London, October 14. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS
Guests in the House of Lords react as they attend the State Opening of Parliament ceremony in London, October 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Members of the Army march near the Queen Victoria Memorial ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in London, October 14. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Queen Elizabeth is seen during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, October 14. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, October 14. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Conservative MP Theresa May walks through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
A member of the Yeoman Guard stands on the route of procession ahead of the Queen's speech during the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn head the procession of members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of...more
Carrie Symonds, partner of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, looks on ahead of the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth and Charles, the Prince of Wales proceed through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth, Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen during the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament during the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Queen Elizabeth sits in The Sovereign's Throne during the State Opening of Parliament, October 14. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS
