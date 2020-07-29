Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
Boeing is winding down production of the 747 jumbo jet, which democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told staff on Wednesday that Boeing will stop building the iconic jet...more
The 747 had its maiden flight on Feb. 9, 1969, and entered service with Pan American World Airways in January 1970. It allowed more affordable air travel due to its size and range. Dubbed "the Incredibles", some 50,000 mechanics and engineers built...more
The 747 is the world's most easily recognized jetliner with its humped fuselage and four engines. The fuselage of the original 747 was 225 feet (68.5 meters) long, its tail as tall as a six-story building, and its wing area larger than a basketball...more
Passengers included John Paul II who staged the first visit to Ireland by a pope in 1979, arriving on an Aer Lingus 747, and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who returned from exile to Iran on an Air France jumbo during the same year's Islamic...more
The 747 has a good safety record but in 1985 it suffered the worst-ever single-plane accident when a Japan Airlines 747 suffered massive decompression, killing 520 people after a faulty repair. REUTERS/Stringer
Modern twinjets are displacing older four-engined jets like the 747 and the soon-to-be-axed Airbus A380. Boeing had already told suppliers that the last 747-8 would roll off assembly lines in around two years. Boeing said in 2016 it could end 747...more
The last order for a passenger version came in 2017, when the U.S. government asked Boeing to repurpose two 747-8 jetliners for use as the U.S. president's Air Force One transport plane. After customisation and installation of classified systems, the...more
NASA once used a modified 747 to carry the 68-tonne Space Shuttle piggyback style from landing sites back to the launch complex at the Kennedy Space Center. REUTERS/NASA-Carla Thomas/Handout
Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit uses a modified 747 nicknamed Cosmic Girl as the centerpiece of its high-altitude launch system for its satellite-carrying LauncherOne rocket. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Another modified variant is the Dreamlifter which transports sections of the 787 Dreamliner between factories in Everett, Washington and Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
The space shuttle Endeavour and its 747 carrier aircraft soar over the Golden Gate Bridge during the final portion of its tour of California September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carla Thomas/NASA/Handout
Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, walk to board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Evergreen 747 Supertanker makes a flame retardant drop in the Acton area in California August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A NASA 747 jet, with the space shuttle Atlantis bolted to it, taxis at the Shuttle Landing Facility after landing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida March 5, 2001, completing the orbiter's Mission STS-98. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental taxis down the runway before its maiden flight from Paine Field, in Everett, Washington, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
People react as they watch the last Qantas 747 jet depart Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, as Qantas retires its remaining Boeing 747 planes early due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File...more
