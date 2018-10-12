Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave after their wedding at St George's Chapel. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank leave after their wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank leave after their wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank leave in a carriage after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank walk down the aisle following their marriage. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke of York walks his daughter Princess Eugenie down the aisle for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Jack Brooksbank places the ring on the finger of his bride Princess Eugenie. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
The wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie arrives. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with her father, the Duke of York. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke of York walks his daughter Princess Eugenie down the aisle. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie arrives with her father, the Duke of York, for her wedding. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie arrives accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with her father. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Louis de Givenchy falls on the steps, as the bridesmaids and page boys arrive with Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Bridesmaids arrive for the wedding. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
The bridesmaids and page boys arrive for the wedding. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive ahead of the wedding. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
(left to right back row) Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess Royal, (left to right front row) Sarah Ferguson,...more
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take their seats. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice arrives. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Pixie Geldof. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Eugenie arrives. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Princess Eugenie arrives. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack arrive. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Naomi Campbell arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Bridesmaids arrive for the wedding. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Ellie Goulding arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Poppy Delevingne and Charles Delevingne arrive. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock arrive. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Princess Charlotte falls on the steps, as the bridesmaids and page boys arrive. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Ellie Goulding arrives. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt arrive. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Jamie Redknapp arrives. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Sam Branson arrives. Matt Crossick/PA Wire /Pool via REUTERS
Jamie Redknapp arrives. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Holly Branson arrives. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Cressida Bonas arrives. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Demi Moore arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Chelsy Davy at the wedding. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Nick Candy and Holly Candy arrive. Matt Crossick//Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II arrives. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Sarah Ferguson arrives. Steve Parsons//Pool via REUTERS
Singer-songwriter James Blunt arrives with his wife Sofia Wellesley. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Lady and Lord Frederick Windsor arrive. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
The bridesmaids and page boys, inclduing Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
The Duchess of Sussex arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke of Sussex arrives. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor escorts the bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George (right), as they arrive. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Cara Delevingne arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Princess Eugenie arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
