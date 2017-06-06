Quest for the Stanley Cup
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) collides with goalie Matt Murray (30) during play against the Nashville Predators in the third period in game four. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
The Nashville Predators celebrate an empty net goal by center Filip Forsberg (not pictured) in the third period in game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
A Nashville Predators ice crew member removes a catfish thrown on the ice before game three. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) skates against Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) in the third period in game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts after blocking a shot against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period in game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during the first period in game four. Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) blocks a shot against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period in game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators in the third period in game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) blocks a shot against Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) during the second period in game four. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (6) collides with Nashville Predators center Filip Forsberg (9) in the second period in game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) in the first period in game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators fans show support prior to game four. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) is checked by Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) during the second period in game three. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators left wing James Neal (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in game three. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) celebrates after a goal past Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during the third period in game three. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) makes a save on a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) during the first period in game three. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) shoots and scores a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in game three. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) looks for the puck during the second period in game three. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the crowd outside of Bridgestone Arena in Nashville prior game three. Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
Fans sit in a bar prior to game three. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) and defenseman Roman Josi (59) react after a goal is scored by Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (not pictured) during the third period in game two. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) fights with Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the third period in game two. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period in game two. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
\Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) celebrates a goal by left wing Pontus Aberg (not pictured) past Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during the first period in game two. Mandatory Credit: Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators fans hold up a sign in support of Jacob Waddell (not pictured) before game two. Waddell threw a catfish on the ice during game one and was charged with three misdemeanors for the incident. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates his goal as teammate James Neal (18) collides with Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during the third period in game one. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates after scoring a goal past Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (not pictured) during the third period in game one. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators center Filip Forsberg (9) falls over the back of Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during the third period in game one. Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) celebrates with right wing Carter Rowney (37) after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in game one. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A general view as fans cheer before game one. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
