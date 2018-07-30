Edition:
Race on 'Death Road'

A competitor runs during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz, Bolivia, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor runs during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor runs on the "Death Road" during the Bolivia Sky Race. REUTERS/David Mercado

Competitors run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" near Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor runs on the "Death Road" during the Bolivia Sky Race in Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A silhouette of a competitor is seen during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" in Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

Competitors run on the "Death Road" during the Bolivia Sky Race from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman poses on a corner of the "Death Road" during the Bolivia Sky Race in Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor crosses the finish line during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

People look at the "Death Road" during the Bolivia Sky Race from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor runs during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor receives a massage after she completed the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor runs during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor runs during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor and a dog run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

Competitors run on the "Death Road" during the Bolivia Sky Race from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

A competitor reacts as he runs on the "Death Road" during the Bolivia Sky Race from Yolosa to Chuspipata. REUTERS/David Mercado

