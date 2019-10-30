Raging street protests grip Chile
A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An injured demonstrator is attended to by medical personnel during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator runs away from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators throw stones and attack a security vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An injured man is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator throws a board to a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A riot police vehicle uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator poses for a portrait during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators run away as they are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator waves a Mapuche flag next to burning barricades during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator covers the face of another one during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A riot police vehicle releases tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A rainbow is pictured as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell
Iraq's most powerful politicians appeared to withhold support for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as anti-government protests swelled into the biggest mass...
Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony
University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell
Iraq's most powerful politicians appeared to withhold support for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as anti-government protests swelled into the biggest mass demonstrations the country has seen since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony
University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short
Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to fall short.
Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech
In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from antitrust concerns to their policies on political ads and ensuring election security.
Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum
Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in Kerbala overnight and the prime minister's refusal to call early elections.
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween treats at the White House.