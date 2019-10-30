Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 30, 2019 | 7:30pm EDT

Raging street protests grip Chile

A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 22
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 22
An injured demonstrator is attended to by medical personnel during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An injured demonstrator is attended to by medical personnel during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
An injured demonstrator is attended to by medical personnel during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 22
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator rides a bicycle past a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 22
A demonstrator runs away from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator runs away from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator runs away from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
5 / 22
A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 22
Demonstrators throw stones and attack a security vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators throw stones and attack a security vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Demonstrators throw stones and attack a security vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
7 / 22
An injured man is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An injured man is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
An injured man is seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 22
A demonstrator throws a board to a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator throws a board to a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator throws a board to a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 22
A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 22
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
11 / 22
A riot police vehicle uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A riot police vehicle uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A riot police vehicle uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
12 / 22
A demonstrator poses for a portrait during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator poses for a portrait during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator poses for a portrait during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 22
Demonstrators run away as they are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Demonstrators run away as they are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Demonstrators run away as they are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
14 / 22
A demonstrator waves a Mapuche flag next to burning barricades during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator waves a Mapuche flag next to burning barricades during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator waves a Mapuche flag next to burning barricades during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 22
A demonstrator covers the face of another one during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator covers the face of another one during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator covers the face of another one during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 22
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
17 / 22
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 22
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during an anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 22
A riot police vehicle releases tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A riot police vehicle releases tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A riot police vehicle releases tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
20 / 22
A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator uses a skateboard as a makeshift shield as riot police use a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
21 / 22
A rainbow is pictured as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A rainbow is pictured as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A rainbow is pictured as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's goverment in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell

Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators...

Next Slideshows

Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell

Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell

Iraq's most powerful politicians appeared to withhold support for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as anti-government protests swelled into the biggest mass...

4:30pm EDT
Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

11:45am EDT
Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony

Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony

University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.

11:21am EDT
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

11:15am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell

Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell

Iraq's most powerful politicians appeared to withhold support for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as anti-government protests swelled into the biggest mass demonstrations the country has seen since the fall of Saddam Hussein.

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony

Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony

University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short

Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to fall short.

Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech

Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from antitrust concerns to their policies on political ads and ensuring election security.

Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum

Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in Kerbala overnight and the prime minister's refusal to call early elections.

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween treats at the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast