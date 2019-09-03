Edition:
United States
Tue Sep 3, 2019

Rain-soaked Carnival in Brooklyn

A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A man participates in the West Indian Day Parade during a rainstorm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A woman holds a flag from Haiti. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A man dressed in gold paint participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade during a rainstorm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A woman participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People stand on the sidelines. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A woman participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A man participates in the parade during the rain. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A man participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A person walks the parade route in the rain. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A girl waves a Guyanese flag. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
A woman participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Monday, September 02, 2019
