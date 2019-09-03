Rain-soaked Carnival in Brooklyn
A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man participates in the West Indian Day Parade during a rainstorm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman holds a flag from Haiti. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man dressed in gold paint participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade during a rainstorm. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People stand on the sidelines. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man participates in the parade during the rain. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person walks the parade route in the rain. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A girl waves a Guyanese flag. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman participates in the parade. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
