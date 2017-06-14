Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 8:00pm EDT

Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 9
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 9
Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 9
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 9
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 9
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 9
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 9
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 9
Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Children in flight from western Mosul

Children in flight from western Mosul

Next Slideshows

Children in flight from western Mosul

Children in flight from western Mosul

Children flee in the arms of loved ones as the assault bears down on Islamic State's last remaining enclave in Mosul.

Jun 13 2017
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

The seizure of Marawi by hundreds of local and foreign fighters has alarmed Southeast Asian nations, which fear Islamic State is trying to establish a...

Jun 13 2017
Golden State Warriors win NBA title

Golden State Warriors win NBA title

The Warriors secure their second NBA championship in three seasons with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, capping a near-perfect run through the playoffs.

Jun 13 2017
Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

A woman and a child die and hundreds fall ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning at a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul, officials...

Jun 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast