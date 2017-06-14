Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
