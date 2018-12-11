Rally to support migrant caravan

A man holds a placard that reads, "Love knows no border" during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. The arrests marked the second confrontation with U.S. federal agents since the migrant caravan reached...more

A man holds a placard that reads, "Love knows no border" during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. The arrests marked the second confrontation with U.S. federal agents since the migrant caravan reached Tijuana in November. U.S. Border Patrol agents fired tear gas at migrants on Nov. 25 after they said they were hit with projectiles thrown from Tijuana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

