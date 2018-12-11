Rally to support migrant caravan
A police officer and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official detain people during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, close to the U.S.-Mexico border wall, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 10, 2018. U.S....more
People take part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The protesters called for an end to the detention and deportation of migrants and for the United States to welcome the caravan of Central...more
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detain a man during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. Facebook posts by protest organizer the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) showed demonstrators...more
A woman carries her son as she looks at people taking part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan, in Tijuana. The AFSC said 30 people were stopped by agents and taken into custody while they tried to move forward to offer a ceremonial...more
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official detains people during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said 31 people were arrested by Federal Protective...more
A police officer and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official detain women during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. More than 400 people, many leaders of churches, mosques, synagogues and...more
A man holds a placard that reads, "Love knows no border" during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. The arrests marked the second confrontation with U.S. federal agents since the migrant caravan reached...more
People take part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. Thousands of migrants are living in crowded shelters in Tijuana after traveling from Central America to escape poverty and violence. They may have...more
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detain a man during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials move back demonstrators during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan, as seen from Tijuana. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A police officer and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official detain people during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People take part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detain people during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk toward U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials standing guard during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People take part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, as seen from Tijuana. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
