Pictures | Fri Apr 24, 2020 | 9:47am EDT

Ramadan begins amid global pandemic

A Muslim man wearing a protective face mask prays at a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Muslim clerics pray as they await the sighting of the new moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A man adjusts a compass to find direction before installing a theodolite to look for the new moon that will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, from the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Indonesian Muslims perform tarawih prayer at the mosque, without social distancing after Indonesia government issued regulatory instructions for social distancing during the outbreak, in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. In the sharia-ruled province of Aceh, worshippers crowded into a mosque. Some said their fate was not in their hands, although many wore masks as they lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to pray. "In our belief, it is God who decides when we will die," said one devotee, Taufik Kelana. "But we will stay alert, like wearing a mask." Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Indonesian Muslims perform tarawih prayer at the mosque, without social distancing after Indonesia government issued regulatory instructions for social distancing during the outbreak, in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. In the sharia-ruled province of Aceh, worshippers crowded into a mosque. Some said their fate was not in their hands, although many wore masks as they lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to pray. "In our belief, it is God who decides when we will die," said one devotee, Taufik Kelana. "But we will stay alert, like wearing a mask." Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Muslims pray during the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in an alley in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2020 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Muslims maintain safe distance as they attend a Friday prayer at Mahabat Khan mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A Muslim boy wearing a protective face mask looks from his home near a closed mosque in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
An Indonesian Muslim man prays inside a mosque in Jambi, Indonesia, April 24, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Tatan Agustustani, a 52-year-old Muslim man, prays with his family inside their house after deciding to follow the government's advice to pray at home in Bogor, near Jakarta, Indonesia April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A Muslim man wearing a face shield is seen at a mosque, after praying on the first day of Ramadan in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A man walks past closed for prayers Suleymaniye Mosque during the first day of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Imam Benjamin Idriz recites the Koran for a video message in Penzberg, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A security officer walks inside The Great Mosque of Istiqlal as it is closed during the imposition of large-scale restrictions by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A Muslim man prays at a cemetery near a closed mosque in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A boarding school student and an official wearing protective masks use a telescope and a monocular to view the moon on the roof of Al Musariin mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Muslims maintain safe distance as they attend a Friday prayer in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A man carries strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Prayagraj, India, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
People wear protective face masks as they walk to shop ahead of Ramadan in Manama, Bahrain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A child has a protective face mask adjusted as Muslim families visit a cemetery complex ahead of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A Palestinian boy waves a homemade sparkler firework as he celebrates in the southern Gaza Strip April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A Muslim woman wearing a protective mask reads at a relative's grave as she visits a cemetery complex ahead of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
A worker cleans and sterilises the Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 21, 2020. In a rare occurrence in Islam's 1,400-year history, Mecca's Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina - the religion's two holiest locations - will be closed to the public during the fasting period. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A general view shows the main mosque empty on the eve of Ramadan in Madrid, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
