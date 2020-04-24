Ramadan begins amid global pandemic

Indonesian Muslims perform tarawih prayer at the mosque, without social distancing after Indonesia government issued regulatory instructions for social distancing during the outbreak, in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. In the sharia-ruled province of Aceh, worshippers crowded into a mosque. Some said their fate was not in their hands, although many wore masks as they lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to pray. "In our belief, it is God who decides when we will die," said one devotee, Taufik Kelana. "But we will stay alert, like wearing a mask." Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

