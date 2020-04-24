Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
A Muslim man wearing a protective face mask prays at a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Muslim clerics pray as they await the sighting of the new moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man adjusts a compass to find direction before installing a theodolite to look for the new moon that will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, from the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan April 23, 2020....more
Indonesian Muslims perform tarawih prayer at the mosque, without social distancing after Indonesia government issued regulatory instructions for social distancing during the outbreak, in Lhokseumawe, Aceh Province, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. In the...more
Muslims pray during the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in an alley in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2020 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Muslims maintain safe distance as they attend a Friday prayer at Mahabat Khan mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A Muslim boy wearing a protective face mask looks from his home near a closed mosque in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An Indonesian Muslim man prays inside a mosque in Jambi, Indonesia, April 24, 2020. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/via REUTERS
Tatan Agustustani, a 52-year-old Muslim man, prays with his family inside their house after deciding to follow the government's advice to pray at home in Bogor, near Jakarta, Indonesia April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A Muslim man wearing a face shield is seen at a mosque, after praying on the first day of Ramadan in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past closed for prayers Suleymaniye Mosque during the first day of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Imam Benjamin Idriz recites the Koran for a video message in Penzberg, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik
A security officer walks inside The Great Mosque of Istiqlal as it is closed during the imposition of large-scale restrictions by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A Muslim man prays at a cemetery near a closed mosque in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boarding school student and an official wearing protective masks use a telescope and a monocular to view the moon on the roof of Al Musariin mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Muslims maintain safe distance as they attend a Friday prayer in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Prayagraj, India, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People wear protective face masks as they walk to shop ahead of Ramadan in Manama, Bahrain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A child has a protective face mask adjusted as Muslim families visit a cemetery complex ahead of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A Palestinian boy waves a homemade sparkler firework as he celebrates in the southern Gaza Strip April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim woman wearing a protective mask reads at a relative's grave as she visits a cemetery complex ahead of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A worker cleans and sterilises the Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 21, 2020. In a rare occurrence in Islam's 1,400-year history, Mecca's Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina - the religion's two...more
A general view shows the main mosque empty on the eve of Ramadan in Madrid, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ecuador ravaged by coronavirus
The outbreak has ravaged the economy of the oil-producing country and overwhelmed sanitary authorities in the largest city of Guayaquil, where corpses remained in homes or for hours on the streets.
