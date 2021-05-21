Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri May 21, 2021 | 4:51pm EDT

Rare albino animals

A rare albino wallaby joey is seen inside an enclosure at a zoo in Kazan, Russia May 21, 2021. The newborn wallaby called Alisa is inquisitive and calm, according to zookeepers. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

A rare albino wallaby joey is seen inside an enclosure at a zoo in Kazan, Russia May 21, 2021. The newborn wallaby called Alisa is inquisitive and calm, according to zookeepers. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
A rare albino wallaby joey is seen inside an enclosure at a zoo in Kazan, Russia May 21, 2021. The newborn wallaby called Alisa is inquisitive and calm, according to zookeepers. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
Close
1 / 16
A juvenile albino penguin is presented to the public for the first time at the Gdansk Zoo in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Ryniak via REUTERS

A juvenile albino penguin is presented to the public for the first time at the Gdansk Zoo in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Ryniak via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
A juvenile albino penguin is presented to the public for the first time at the Gdansk Zoo in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Ryniak via REUTERS
Close
2 / 16
A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 16
Alba, the world's only known albino orangutan, leaves a cage as it is released back into the wild by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) at Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park in Katingan, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, December 19, 2018. Courtesy of Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF)/Handout via REUTERS

Alba, the world's only known albino orangutan, leaves a cage as it is released back into the wild by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) at Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park in Katingan, Central Kalimantan...more

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2018
Alba, the world's only known albino orangutan, leaves a cage as it is released back into the wild by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) at Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park in Katingan, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, December 19, 2018. Courtesy of Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF)/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 16
A rare five-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

A rare five-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A rare five-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS
Close
5 / 16
A rare albino southern right whale calf surfaces off the coast of the Valdez Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia region September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Maxi Jonas

A rare albino southern right whale calf surfaces off the coast of the Valdez Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia region September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Maxi Jonas

Reuters / Monday, September 13, 2010
A rare albino southern right whale calf surfaces off the coast of the Valdez Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia region September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Maxi Jonas
Close
6 / 16
A Colombian albino peacock opens his plumage at the Botanic Garden in Bogota June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte EA/KS

A Colombian albino peacock opens his plumage at the Botanic Garden in Bogota June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte EA/KS

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian albino peacock opens his plumage at the Botanic Garden in Bogota June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte EA/KS
Close
7 / 16
An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2012
An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
8 / 16
White albino Japanese rat snakes are seen in Iwakuni, southwestern Japan, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

White albino Japanese rat snakes are seen in Iwakuni, southwestern Japan, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2008
White albino Japanese rat snakes are seen in Iwakuni, southwestern Japan, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 16
An albino zebra walks in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An albino zebra walks in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
An albino zebra walks in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 16
An albino baby turtle swims with green sea babies turtle in a pond at Khram island, Thailand June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An albino baby turtle swims with green sea babies turtle in a pond at Khram island, Thailand June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2009
An albino baby turtle swims with green sea babies turtle in a pond at Khram island, Thailand June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
11 / 16
Albino alligators are seen in a vivarium at the Tropical aquarium in Paris, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Albino alligators are seen in a vivarium at the Tropical aquarium in Paris, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Albino alligators are seen in a vivarium at the Tropical aquarium in Paris, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
12 / 16
Albino gorilla 'Copito de Nieve' (Snow Flake), the only one known in the world, sits inside his cage in Barcelona zoo September 14, 2003. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Albino gorilla 'Copito de Nieve' (Snow Flake), the only one known in the world, sits inside his cage in Barcelona zoo September 14, 2003. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Albino gorilla 'Copito de Nieve' (Snow Flake), the only one known in the world, sits inside his cage in Barcelona zoo September 14, 2003. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
13 / 16
A rare albino axolotl, a type of salamander that uniquely spends its whole life in its larval form, crawls inside an aquarium at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/David Loh

A rare albino axolotl, a type of salamander that uniquely spends its whole life in its larval form, crawls inside an aquarium at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/David Loh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2009
A rare albino axolotl, a type of salamander that uniquely spends its whole life in its larval form, crawls inside an aquarium at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/David Loh
Close
14 / 16
A rare albino dolphin swims with a companion off the South Australian coast in March 1994. REUTERS/Stringer

A rare albino dolphin swims with a companion off the South Australian coast in March 1994. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
A rare albino dolphin swims with a companion off the South Australian coast in March 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 16
A rare white albino alligator named "White Diamond" is seen at the 'Serengeti' Safari park in the northern German village of Hodenhagen April 2, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

A rare white albino alligator named "White Diamond" is seen at the 'Serengeti' Safari park in the northern German village of Hodenhagen April 2, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2008
A rare white albino alligator named "White Diamond" is seen at the 'Serengeti' Safari park in the northern German village of Hodenhagen April 2, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
India reels under massive COVID wave

India reels under massive COVID wave

Next Slideshows

India reels under massive COVID wave

India reels under massive COVID wave

India's healthcare system is reeling under a massive wave of coronavirus infections, as the country reports some 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

3:17pm EDT
Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after 11 days of cross-border fighting.

10:47am EDT
Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

After huddling at home during Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza, the shock of seeing houses and other buildings destroyed after yet another conflict tempered...

9:38am EDT
Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Palestinians poured into Gaza's streets to celebrate after a truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators.

9:27am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

India reels under massive COVID wave

India reels under massive COVID wave

India's healthcare system is reeling under a massive wave of coronavirus infections, as the country reports some 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after 11 days of cross-border fighting.

Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

After huddling at home during Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza, the shock of seeing houses and other buildings destroyed after yet another conflict tempered Palestinian joy that this round of fighting was over.

Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Palestinians poured into Gaza's streets to celebrate after a truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators.

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are beginning to crawl their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments

Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments

The hostilities between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza have also stoked violence in the West Bank, where Palestinian officials said at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops or other incidents since May 10.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast