Rare comet streaks across our sky
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky from the "Puerto del Viento" mountain pass at dawn in Ronda, southern Spain, July 15. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Comet C/2020 or 'Neowise' is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification in Malta, July 12. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Comet C/2020 or 'Neowise' is seen from outside the Maltese village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, July 12. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Comet C/2020 or 'Neowise' is seen in the sky behind the dome of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy, July 13. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The Comet C/2020 F3, also as 'Neowise', is seen in the sky over Montlucon, France, July 8. Firmin Boyon/via REUTERS
A person looks at the Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" in the sky over Ballintoy, Britain, July 8. Nightskyhunter. com/via REUTERS
The Comet "Neowise" in the sky over Nayoro, Hokkaido, Japan, July 11. Nayoro Observatory via REUTERS
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" in the sky over Valletta's Grand Harbour in Malta, July 11. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" in the sky over Kaysville, Utah, July 12. Bryce Bird/via REUTERS
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" in the sky behind St Mark's Tower in Malta, July 12. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
