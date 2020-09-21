Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece
A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. Cyclone Ianos is a rare storm known as a Mediterranean medicane. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Sheep breeders cross a flooded field, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A man makes his way on a flooded highway following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Sheep breeders save their animals from a flooded area, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A view of a partially collapsed medical center next to the flooded Pamisos river, following a storm in the town of Mouzaki, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Two boys are seen in a tractor on a flooded field, following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A car is seen on a flooded highway following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Sheep breeders save their animals from a flooded area, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Damage is seen after a rare storm known as a medicane hit, in Asos, Kefalonia, Greece, September 19 @Jack_T_92 /via REUTERS
A sheep breeder saves an animal from a flooded area, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Sheep breeders reach a flooded farm to save their animals, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A local makes his way in a flooded field following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A view of a flooded highway following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Sheep breeders reach a flooded farm to save their animals, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A local is seen in the yard of his flooded house following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A sheep breeder saves two animals from a flooded area, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A view of a partially collapsed medical center next to the flooded Pamisos river, following a storm in the town of Mouzaki, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A view of a partially collapsed medical center next to the flooded Pamisos river, following a storm in the town of Mouzaki, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Two dogs are seen in a flooded area, following a storm near the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
