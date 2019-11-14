Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings
A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month. Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via REUTERS
The images, taken in a London recording studio and at a gig in Cardiff, Wales, had been kept under photographer Gus Coral's bed for years before he decided to dust them off. Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via REUTERS
They capture the humble beginnings of a band that would become a household name around the world, and include a picture of the musicians getting money together for a cab fare and a tiny crowd waiting in the rain before they and other acts on the tour...more
Coral, 26 when he took the photographs, remembers thinking at the time the band was going to be big. "Obviously ... I didn't know they were going to last for all that many years and be that special, but I knew they were special," he said. "We were...more
While watching Mick Jagger and band mates Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and Brian Jones before recording "I Wanna Be Your Man" in London, Coral was struck by their professionalism. Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via REUTERS
"(People) want the - 'we smashed the hotel up and had a chain of 16-year-olds waiting outside the door'," he said. "It wasn't like that at all. It was a serious man doing a serious job and getting a recording done." Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com...more
Coral and some friends drove to Cardiff to record the concert there, and were given unrestricted access. "We went to the theatre. No, no press, no other camera people, no access-all-areas badges or anything of that sort. I had completely free rein...more
Coral's pictures go on display in an exhibition called "Black & White Blues - Where it all Began" at The Curtain in east London from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2. Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via REUTERS
The Rolling Stones are seen on stage in 1963. Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via REUTERS
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones on stage in 1963. Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
New York Comic Con
HIghlights from the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk
Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, became the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week, when...
MORE IN PICTURES
CMA Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville.
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses
Thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses at several universities, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift weapons as they hunkered down for possible clashes with police.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 dead in Chile.
Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing
Reactions to the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Inside the Trump impeachment hearings
The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump goes public with two diplomats making their appearance before the House Intelligence committee, both of whom have expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons
Protesters - many of them young students - stockpile makeshift weapons and fortify barricades in Hong Kong as they stand off with police on university campuses across the city.
Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region
The head of Bolivia's Senate, Jeanine Anez, took office as interim president as former leader Evo Morales pledged to keep up his political fight from exile in Mexico after resigning in what he has alleged was a coup.
Fires rage across Australia's east coast
Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week.