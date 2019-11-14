Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

Coral, 26 when he took the photographs, remembers thinking at the time the band was going to be big. "Obviously ... I didn't know they were going to last for all that many years and be that special, but I knew they were special," he said. "We were...more

Coral, 26 when he took the photographs, remembers thinking at the time the band was going to be big. "Obviously ... I didn't know they were going to last for all that many years and be that special, but I knew they were special," he said. "We were just climbing out of World War Two and there were certain people who were kind of leaders in finding a new way, a new culture to go forward. And they were one of them." Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via REUTERS

Close