Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 21, 2020 | 12:43pm EDT

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 22
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 22
People wearing face masks observe a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People wearing face masks observe a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People wearing face masks observe a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 22
Ring of fire is seen during the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Ring of fire is seen during the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Ring of fire is seen during the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
4 / 22
A woman observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A woman observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 22
People stand next to a model of the earth, the moon and the sun as they gather to observe a partial solar eclipse from Mount Scopus in Jerusalem June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People stand next to a model of the earth, the moon and the sun as they gather to observe a partial solar eclipse from Mount Scopus in Jerusalem June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People stand next to a model of the earth, the moon and the sun as they gather to observe a partial solar eclipse from Mount Scopus in Jerusalem June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 22
A partial solar eclipse is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A partial solar eclipse is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
7 / 22
A boy holds an x-ray sheet as he observes the partial solar eclipse along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro.

A boy holds an x-ray sheet as he observes the partial solar eclipse along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A boy holds an x-ray sheet as he observes the partial solar eclipse along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro.
Close
8 / 22
A woman wearing a face mask holds protective glasses in front of her phone as she captures the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A woman wearing a face mask holds protective glasses in front of her phone as she captures the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask holds protective glasses in front of her phone as she captures the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
9 / 22
An Iranian man observes the solar eclipse via telescope, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

An Iranian man observes the solar eclipse via telescope, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
An Iranian man observes the solar eclipse via telescope, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
A man takes photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A man takes photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A man takes photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
11 / 22
A partial solar eclipse is seen on a smartphone's screen at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A partial solar eclipse is seen on a smartphone's screen at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is seen on a smartphone's screen at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
12 / 22
People take photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

People take photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People take photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
13 / 22
An Iranian girl wearing a protective face mask uses special protective glasses to observe a solar eclipse, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

An Iranian girl wearing a protective face mask uses special protective glasses to observe a solar eclipse, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
An Iranian girl wearing a protective face mask uses special protective glasses to observe a solar eclipse, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Close
14 / 22
A partial solar eclipse is seen over a ferris wheel, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A partial solar eclipse is seen over a ferris wheel, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is seen over a ferris wheel, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 22
A man watches the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A man watches the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A man watches the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
16 / 22
A man wears a face mask and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man wears a face mask and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A man wears a face mask and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
17 / 22
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Yevpatoria, Crimea June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Yevpatoria, Crimea June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Yevpatoria, Crimea June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
18 / 22
People wear face masks and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People wear face masks and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People wear face masks and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
19 / 22
People watch the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

People watch the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People watch the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
20 / 22
A man wearing a protective face mask uses a welding helmet as a protection to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A man wearing a protective face mask uses a welding helmet as a protection to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask uses a welding helmet as a protection to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
21 / 22
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Next Slideshows

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

1:39am EDT
Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his...

1:31am EDT
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and...

Jun 19 2020
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of...

Jun 19 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast