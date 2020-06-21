Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People wearing face masks observe a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Ring of fire is seen during the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A woman observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People stand next to a model of the earth, the moon and the sun as they gather to observe a partial solar eclipse from Mount Scopus in Jerusalem June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A partial solar eclipse is pictured along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy holds an x-ray sheet as he observes the partial solar eclipse along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro.
A woman wearing a face mask holds protective glasses in front of her phone as she captures the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
An Iranian man observes the solar eclipse via telescope, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A man takes photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A partial solar eclipse is seen on a smartphone's screen at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People take photos of the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
An Iranian girl wearing a protective face mask uses special protective glasses to observe a solar eclipse, in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A partial solar eclipse is seen over a ferris wheel, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man watches the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A man wears a face mask and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Yevpatoria, Crimea June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People wear face masks and protective glasses to observe the partial solar eclipse at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People watch the solar eclipse at Budai township, Chiayi county, Taiwan, June 21,2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A man wearing a protective face mask uses a welding helmet as a protection to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
