Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 26, 2018 | 7:55pm EST

Rare snowfall in Rome

A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
1 / 20
The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The ancient Colosseum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
2 / 20
Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 20
A statue is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A statue is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A statue is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 20
Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Saint Peter's Square is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 20
The statue of Saint Peter is pictured during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The statue of Saint Peter is pictured during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The statue of Saint Peter is pictured during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 20
A woman throws a snowball as Saint Peter's Basilica dome is seen in the background after a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman throws a snowball as Saint Peter's Basilica dome is seen in the background after a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A woman throws a snowball as Saint Peter's Basilica dome is seen in the background after a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 20
A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A man walks during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 20
Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 20
Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Roman Forum is seen during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
10 / 20
A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A monument is covered by snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
11 / 20
Saint Angelo Castle is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saint Angelo Castle is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Saint Angelo Castle is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 20
People walk during a heavy snowfall at the Circus Maximus in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People walk during a heavy snowfall at the Circus Maximus in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
People walk during a heavy snowfall at the Circus Maximus in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
13 / 20
Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Saint Peter's Basilica is seen during a heavy snowfall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
14 / 20
People walk during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

People walk during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
People walk during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 20
A traffic light is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A traffic light is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A traffic light is seen covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 20
Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 20
A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A man skis during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
18 / 20
The Pantheon is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The Pantheon is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The Pantheon is seen during a heavy snowfall in downtown Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
19 / 20
A man makes a snowman during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A man makes a snowman during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A man makes a snowman during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Louisville under water

Louisville under water

Next Slideshows

Louisville under water

Louisville under water

The Ohio River floods Louisville, Kentucky, after days of heavy rain.

Feb 26 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 26 2018
Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of the US-Mexico border with new wall construction.

Feb 26 2018
Returning to school in Parkland

Returning to school in Parkland

Students and parents prepare to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, almost two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people at the school.

Feb 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Louisville under water

Louisville under water

The Ohio River floods Louisville, Kentucky, after days of heavy rain.

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of the US-Mexico border with new wall construction.

Returning to school in Parkland

Returning to school in Parkland

Students and parents prepare to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, almost two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people at the school.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast