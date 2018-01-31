Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jan 31, 2018 | 11:30am EST

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A blue moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
People wait to watch a lunar eclipse at the open air skydeck of Roppongi Hills Tower in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People wait to watch a lunar eclipse at the open air skydeck of Roppongi Hills Tower in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The start of a lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The start of a lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A man takes pictures of the super blue moon from just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man takes pictures of the super blue moon from just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
People set up telescopes on the waterfront for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People set up telescopes on the waterfront for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A blue moon rises through clouds in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A blue moon rises through clouds in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A security camera is seen in front of the super blue moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A security camera is seen in front of the super blue moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A full moon 'super moon' is seen through a luminous sign in Siero, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A full moon 'super moon' is seen through a luminous sign in Siero, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
