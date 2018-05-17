Rare tornado hits Germany
A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. A rare tornado hit a populated area in western Germany, leaving a trail of destruction and injuring at least two people, officials said on...more
Workers remove roof tiles after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A worker carries roof tiles after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A worker climbs on a damaged tree after a tornado. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Workers remove debris from a roof after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A workers checks a roof after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A man removes debris after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Workers remove debris after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
People look at broken trees after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Debris sit on a street as workers repair a roof after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Workers repair a roof after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Workers repair a roof after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Workers repair a roof after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Workers repair a roof after a tornado hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
