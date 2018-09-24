Rare tornado hits Quebec
A woman walks past debris after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Damaged buildings are seen after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. Hundreds of thousands of residents were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses...more
Damaged buildings and vehicles are seen after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A police officer walks past damaged vehicles after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Residents embrace while looking at damage after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A damaged building is seen after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People look at the damaged buildings after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man cuts a damaged tree after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A damaged building is seen after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People look at the damage after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Damaged buildings are seen after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Debris flies by as a tornado passes through the Mont-Bleu area. VINCENT-CARL LERICHE/via REUTERS
A damaged car is seen after a tornado in the Mont-Bleu area. VINCENT-CARL LERICHE/via REUTERS
A fire is seen during a tornado in Gatineau. LYNNE LESSARD/via REUTERS
