Pictures | Mon Jan 28, 2019 | 3:11pm EST

Rare tornado strikes Havana

People remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A woman holds her dog after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood, in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People look on to debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A man works near debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People look on to debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A man carries a sheet of aluminium after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People look on as others walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A dog looks on from a chair after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People work among debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A woman walks on a street after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood, in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People try to remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A man walks down the stairs after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood, in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People walk among the debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Houses without roofs are seen after a tornado tripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
People work among debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
