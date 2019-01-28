Rare tornado strikes Havana
People remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
People remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds her dog after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood, in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
People look on to debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
A man works near debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
People remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
People look on to debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a sheet of aluminium after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
People look on as others walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog looks on from a chair after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
People work among debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks on a street after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood, in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
People try to remove debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
A man walks down the stairs after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood, in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
People walk among the debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Houses without roofs are seen after a tornado tripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
People work among debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, January 28. REUTERS/Stringer
