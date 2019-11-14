Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARK MEADOWS, AN ALLY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, SPEAKING DURING THE BREAK: "All of a sudden he (Taylor) gets this miraculous intervention from one of his staffers that reminds him of something. Does it concern me? I think what happens is when we start to look at the facts. ... The ultimate judge will be the American people. I think most of them will see what I'm seeing in that room, it's reporters and people in the audience who are yawning, because this is all about a policy difference between the president of the United States and a few people ..." Meadows also noted the new information was secondhand -- "When it becomes second-, third- and fourth-hand ... we know how wrong it can get." REUTERS/Erin Scott

