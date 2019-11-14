Edition:
Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Here are reactions to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis) Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Here are reactions to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis) Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, SPEAKING ON THE SENATE FLOOR: "As public hearings in the House begin, we would all do well to remember our constitutional duty to act as judges and jurors in a potential trial, when and if it comes to one -- not to say we won't even read the transcript, not to say the vote would come out this way -- but to be as dispassionate a juror as each of us can be." REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, SPEAKING ON THE SENATE FLOOR: "As public hearings in the House begin, we would all do well to remember our constitutional duty to act as judges and jurors in a potential trial, when and if it comes to one -- not to say we won't even read the transcript, not to say the vote would come out this way -- but to be as dispassionate a juror as each of us can be." REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARK MEADOWS, AN ALLY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, SPEAKING DURING THE BREAK: "All of a sudden he (Taylor) gets this miraculous intervention from one of his staffers that reminds him of something. Does it concern me? I think what happens is when we start to look at the facts. ... The ultimate judge will be the American people. I think most of them will see what I'm seeing in that room, it's reporters and people in the audience who are yawning, because this is all about a policy difference between the president of the United States and a few people ..." Meadows also noted the new information was secondhand -- "When it becomes second-, third- and fourth-hand ... we know how wrong it can get." REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARK MEADOWS, AN ALLY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, SPEAKING DURING THE BREAK: "All of a sudden he (Taylor) gets this miraculous intervention from one of his staffers that reminds him of something. Does it concern me? I think what happens is when we start to look at the facts. ... The ultimate judge will be the American people. I think most of them will see what I'm seeing in that room, it's reporters and people in the audience who are yawning, because this is all about a policy difference between the president of the United States and a few people ..." Meadows also noted the new information was secondhand -- "When it becomes second-, third- and fourth-hand ... we know how wrong it can get." REUTERS/Erin Scott
FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA MICHAEL MCFAUL, ON TWITTER: "If Trump pushed Zelenskiy to review ALL past corruption cases, then this line of questioning from Republican counsel would make sense. But he didn't. He just focused on one American, who just happens to be the son of Trump's leading electoral opponent at the time." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA MICHAEL MCFAUL, ON TWITTER: "If Trump pushed Zelenskiy to review ALL past corruption cases, then this line of questioning from Republican counsel would make sense. But he didn't. He just focused on one American, who just happens to be the son of Trump's leading electoral opponent at the time." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING WEDNESDAY MORNING TO A CLOSED MEETING OF FELLOW DEMOCRATS: "This president has said 'Article II (of the Constitution) says 'I can do whatever I want;' is even thinking that and acting upon it. That's a monarchy; it is not a republic." She also said: "And so, for him: He must be held accountable, he is not above the law -- no president is -- and we have a responsibility to make sure that that is the message, not only for today, but for the ages." REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING WEDNESDAY MORNING TO A CLOSED MEETING OF FELLOW DEMOCRATS: "This president has said 'Article II (of the Constitution) says 'I can do whatever I want;' is even thinking that and acting upon it. That's a monarchy; it is not a republic." She also said: "And so, for him: He must be held accountable, he is not above the law -- no president is -- and we have a responsibility to make sure that that is the message, not only for today, but for the ages." REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM TWEET ABOUT THE HEARING: "This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more. @realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead!" The USMCA, or U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is a trade pact awaiting approval by Congress. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM TWEET ABOUT THE HEARING: "This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more. @realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead!" The USMCA, or U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is a trade pact awaiting approval by Congress. REUTERS/Leah Millis
TRUMP-PENCE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING EMAIL SENT SOON AFTER HEARING BEGAN: "The Impeachment Scam hearings begin today! This is a complete Fake Hearing (trial) to interview Never Trumpers and a Pelosi-Schiff SCAM against the Republican Party and me. It's obvious they hate me, but more importantly, they HATE YOU. The Democrats know they can't win in 2020, so they want to rip the power from your hands by ERASING your VOTE, ERASING your VOICE, and ERASING your FUTURE!" REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
TRUMP-PENCE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING EMAIL SENT SOON AFTER HEARING BEGAN: "The Impeachment Scam hearings begin today! This is a complete Fake Hearing (trial) to interview Never Trumpers and a Pelosi-Schiff SCAM against the Republican Party and me. It's obvious they hate me, but more importantly, they HATE YOU. The Democrats know they can't win in 2020, so they want to rip the power from your hands by ERASING your VOTE, ERASING your VOICE, and ERASING your FUTURE!" REUTERS/Tom Brenner
WHITE HOUSE REACTION TO SCHIFF'S OPENING STATEMENT: The White House wrote in a tweet about Adam Schiff: "Last time Adam Schiff delivered an opening statement to the public, it was a made up parody of a conversation between President Trump and the President of Ukraine. He has no credibility whatsoever." Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
WHITE HOUSE REACTION TO SCHIFF'S OPENING STATEMENT: The White House wrote in a tweet about Adam Schiff: "Last time Adam Schiff delivered an opening statement to the public, it was a made up parody of a conversation between President Trump and the President of Ukraine. He has no credibility whatsoever." Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
GEORGE CONWAY, VOCAL TRUMP CRITIC WHO IS MARRIED TO TRUMP SENIOR ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY: "It's the moment," Conway told MSNBC News. "This is about putting the country, the law, truth above partisanship," he said, calling Republican lawmakers' behavior "appalling." Georgetown Law/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
GEORGE CONWAY, VOCAL TRUMP CRITIC WHO IS MARRIED TO TRUMP SENIOR ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY: "It's the moment," Conway told MSNBC News. "This is about putting the country, the law, truth above partisanship," he said, calling Republican lawmakers' behavior "appalling." Georgetown Law/Handout via REUTERS
