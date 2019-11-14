Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing
Here are reactions to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis) Jim Lo...more
SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, SPEAKING ON THE SENATE FLOOR: "As public hearings in the House begin, we would all do well to remember our constitutional duty to act as judges and jurors in a potential trial, when and if it comes to one --...more
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARK MEADOWS, AN ALLY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, SPEAKING DURING THE BREAK: "All of a sudden he (Taylor) gets this miraculous intervention from one of his staffers that reminds him of something. Does it concern me? I think what happens...more
FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA MICHAEL MCFAUL, ON TWITTER: "If Trump pushed Zelenskiy to review ALL past corruption cases, then this line of questioning from Republican counsel would make sense. But he didn't. He just focused on one American, who...more
HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING WEDNESDAY MORNING TO A CLOSED MEETING OF FELLOW DEMOCRATS: "This president has said 'Article II (of the Constitution) says 'I can do whatever I want;' is even thinking that and acting upon it. That's a monarchy;...more
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM TWEET ABOUT THE HEARING: "This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on...more
TRUMP-PENCE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING EMAIL SENT SOON AFTER HEARING BEGAN: "The Impeachment Scam hearings begin today! This is a complete Fake Hearing (trial) to interview Never Trumpers and a Pelosi-Schiff SCAM against the Republican Party...more
WHITE HOUSE REACTION TO SCHIFF'S OPENING STATEMENT: The White House wrote in a tweet about Adam Schiff: "Last time Adam Schiff delivered an opening statement to the public, it was a made up parody of a conversation between President Trump and the...more
GEORGE CONWAY, VOCAL TRUMP CRITIC WHO IS MARRIED TO TRUMP SENIOR ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY: "It's the moment," Conway told MSNBC News. "This is about putting the country, the law, truth above partisanship," he said, calling Republican lawmakers'...more
Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses
Thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses at several universities, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift weapons as they hunkered down for possible clashes with police.
