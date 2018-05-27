Real Madrid wins Champions League
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League against Liverpool at NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Loris Karius reacts after conceding their third goal scored by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Real Madrid's Marcelo in action with Liverpool's James Milner. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with Sadio Mane and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as he is substituted after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Real Madrid fans celebrate their second goal while inside the Santiago Bernabeu. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Liverpool's Loris Karius fumbles the ball as Gareth Bale scores Real Madrid's third goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool fan reacts inside Anfield. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts as he is substituted after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Real Madrid's Casemiro clashes with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo heads at goal before Karim Benzema scored a goal from the rebound which was subsequently disallowed for offside. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Liverpool's Loris Karius walks past the trophy with his medal after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their first goal. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Liverpool's Loris Karius reacts after conceding their third goal scored by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal with a overhead kick. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liverpool's Loris Karius looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid fans celebrate holding up a cardboard trophy with the number 13 near the Cibeles fountain in central Madrid after their team won the Champions League. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Liverpool fans look dejected after losing the final as they sit beside the river Mersey near Albert Dock. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he celebrates winning the Champions League with the trophy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Real Madrid players applaud Liverpool players as they make their way to collect their runners up medals. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates winning the Champions League by kissing the trophy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Liverpool fans react inside Anfield. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Real Madrid fans celebrate near the Cibeles fountain in central Madrid after their team won the Champions League. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
