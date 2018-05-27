Edition:
Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League against Liverpool at NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool's Loris Karius reacts after conceding their third goal scored by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Marcelo in action with Liverpool's James Milner. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with Sadio Mane and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as he is substituted after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid fans celebrate their second goal while inside the Santiago Bernabeu. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Liverpool's Loris Karius fumbles the ball as Gareth Bale scores Real Madrid's third goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool fan reacts inside Anfield. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts as he is substituted after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Casemiro clashes with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo heads at goal before Karim Benzema scored a goal from the rebound which was subsequently disallowed for offside. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool's Loris Karius walks past the trophy with his medal after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their first goal. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool's Loris Karius reacts after conceding their third goal scored by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal with a overhead kick. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool's Loris Karius looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid fans celebrate holding up a cardboard trophy with the number 13 near the Cibeles fountain in central Madrid after their team won the Champions League. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool fans look dejected after losing the final as they sit beside the river Mersey near Albert Dock. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he celebrates winning the Champions League with the trophy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid players applaud Liverpool players as they make their way to collect their runners up medals. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates winning the Champions League by kissing the trophy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Liverpool fans react inside Anfield. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Real Madrid fans celebrate near the Cibeles fountain in central Madrid after their team won the Champions League. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
