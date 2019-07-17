Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral

It has been a half-century since Neil Armstrong stepped out of a lunar module and onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969 and declared, That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind. The moment heralded a golden age of space exploration that was set in motion just eight years earlier in 1961, when President John F. Kennedy promised before Congress to put a man on the moon before the decade was out. Here are some lesser-known facts about the historic first mission: