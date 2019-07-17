Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral
Workers stand next to an excavator robot during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17, 2019. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
A worker stands next to a scaffolding during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
The organ is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
The building's buttress is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Parts of a destroyed rib vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Workers are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
General view of damage on the nave and rubble is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Excavators are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
General view of damage on the nave and rubble is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
French Culture Minister Franck Riester speaks with French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuve as they visit the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral during preliminary work three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17....more
Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Workers are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
The rosette is seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Workers are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Excavators are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
A part of a destroyed ribbed vault is seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
Parts of a destroyed scaffolding are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, three months after a major fire, in Paris, France July 17. Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS
An aerial view shows the damaged roof of Notre-Dame de Paris during restoration work, three months after a fire that devastated the cathedral in Paris, France, July 14. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
