Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Workmen plaster stonework as they rappel down a vault at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue in Paris, France, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Wooden beams supporting a vault are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
An employee works on an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
An employee prepares to fell an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A view shows the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Busy workers are seen near a stained glass window under the vaults at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
View of the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Scaffolding under a vault is pictured at the reconstruction site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A general view of the main scaffolding under the vaults at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Construction plans are laid out under a vault at the reconstruction site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A bird statue is seen at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A worker looks at the roof of the reconstruction site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Bags of lead are seen at the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Workers at the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Employees measure an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A workman stands on scaffolding under a vault at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Workers look at the vaults at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, in charge of Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction, visit the reconstruction site, April 15, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A crane and scaffolding at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A worker at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Scaffolding at the reconstruction site at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
View of the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
