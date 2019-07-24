Record-breaking heat wave bakes Europe
A man sunbathes on the grass at La Malagueta beach in Malaga, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People cool off in the futuristically designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river as temperatures reach new record highs in Berlin, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A dog drinks water at a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A young girl jumps into the pool as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Youth enjoy a water slide as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A girl plays with water in a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman relaxes on the beach at Deauville, France July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People cool-off in the Mediterranean sea in Calella, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A girl plays with water in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A girl with an umbrella stands under water sprinklers during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria, July 23. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sunbathers lie on the South Beach,Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People cool off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France, July 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Children refresh in a fountain next to the Chancellery during a hot summer day in Berlin, Germany, July 23. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
