Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 24, 2019 | 1:36pm EDT

Record-breaking heat wave bakes Europe

A man sunbathes on the grass at La Malagueta beach in Malaga, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man sunbathes on the grass at La Malagueta beach in Malaga, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A man sunbathes on the grass at La Malagueta beach in Malaga, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 15
People cool off in the futuristically designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river as temperatures reach new record highs in Berlin, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People cool off in the futuristically designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river as temperatures reach new record highs in Berlin, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
People cool off in the futuristically designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river as temperatures reach new record highs in Berlin, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 15
A dog drinks water at a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A dog drinks water at a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A dog drinks water at a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 15
A young girl jumps into the pool as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A young girl jumps into the pool as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A young girl jumps into the pool as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 15
Youth enjoy a water slide as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Youth enjoy a water slide as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Youth enjoy a water slide as temperatures reach new record highs at a public pool in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 15
A girl plays with water in a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A girl plays with water in a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A girl plays with water in a fountain during a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 15
A woman relaxes on the beach at Deauville, France July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A woman relaxes on the beach at Deauville, France July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A woman relaxes on the beach at Deauville, France July 23. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
7 / 15
People cool-off in the Mediterranean sea in Calella, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People cool-off in the Mediterranean sea in Calella, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
People cool-off in the Mediterranean sea in Calella, Spain, July 24. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
8 / 15
People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 15
A girl plays with water in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A girl plays with water in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
A girl plays with water in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, July 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 15
A girl with an umbrella stands under water sprinklers during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria, July 23. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A girl with an umbrella stands under water sprinklers during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria, July 23. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A girl with an umbrella stands under water sprinklers during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria, July 23. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
11 / 15
Sunbathers lie on the South Beach,Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Sunbathers lie on the South Beach,Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Sunbathers lie on the South Beach,Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, July 23. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
12 / 15
People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
People cool off as temperatures reach new record highs at the Dante public pool in Munich, Germany, July 24. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
13 / 15
People cool off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France, July 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People cool off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France, July 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
People cool off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France, July 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 15
Children refresh in a fountain next to the Chancellery during a hot summer day in Berlin, Germany, July 23. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Children refresh in a fountain next to the Chancellery during a hot summer day in Berlin, Germany, July 23. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Children refresh in a fountain next to the Chancellery during a hot summer day in Berlin, Germany, July 23. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Protests in Puerto Rico

Protests in Puerto Rico

Next Slideshows

Protests in Puerto Rico

Protests in Puerto Rico

Thousands take part in demonstrations to demand that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resign over offensive chat messages.

10:48am EDT
Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 300 people as torrential rains in the...

10:46am EDT
Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral as workers do preliminary work three months after a major fire gutted the medieval cathedral.

9:07am EDT
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Jul 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Highlights from the Mueller testimony

Highlights from the Mueller testimony

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies to the House of Representatives about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. The following are highlights from his comments before the House judiciary and intelligence committees.

Protests in Puerto Rico

Protests in Puerto Rico

Thousands take part in demonstrations to demand that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resign over offensive chat messages.

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 300 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc.

Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral as workers do preliminary work three months after a major fire gutted the medieval cathedral.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Wildfires extinguished in central Portugal

Wildfires extinguished in central Portugal

More than 1,000 firefighters managed to bring major wildfires in central Portugal under control after three days.

Violence escalates in Hong Kong protests

Violence escalates in Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters from an attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at a train station on the weekend.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Widespread blackout hits Venezuela

Widespread blackout hits Venezuela

More than half of Venezuela s 23 states lost power according to Reuters witnesses and reports on social media, a blackout the government blamed on an electromagnetic attack.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast