Thu Aug 16, 2018

Recreating the happiest day

Liu Ruihua, 77, and her husband Gao Shaoshan, 80, hold teddy bears at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Tianjin, China August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Chen Suzhen (C), 82, receives assistance while wearing a wedding gown before a photo shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Participants pose at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Chen Guozhi, 85, and his wife Chen Suzhen, 82, pose during a photo shoot event. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Participants pose at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Participants pose at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang?

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Participants get make-up applied before a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
