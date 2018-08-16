Recreating the happiest day
Liu Ruihua, 77, and her husband Gao Shaoshan, 80, hold teddy bears at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese...more
Chen Suzhen (C), 82, receives assistance while wearing a wedding gown before a photo shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Participants pose at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chen Guozhi, 85, and his wife Chen Suzhen, 82, pose during a photo shoot event. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Participants pose at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Participants pose at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang?
Participants get make-up applied before a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
