Recreating the happiest day

Liu Ruihua, 77, and her husband Gao Shaoshan, 80, hold teddy bears at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese...more

Liu Ruihua, 77, and her husband Gao Shaoshan, 80, hold teddy bears at a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Tianjin, China August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Close