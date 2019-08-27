Red carpet at the MTV VMAs
Lizzo. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Gigi and Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
James Charles. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Megan Thee Stallion. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Halsey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jonas Brothers. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nikita Dragun. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lance Bass. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lil' Kim. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Megan Thee Stallion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FKA twigs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fetty Wap. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
2 Chainz. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Justina Valentine (L). REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Rick Ross. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Diplo. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Zara Larsson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Bad Bunny. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lenny Kravitz. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Ice-T. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Monica. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Pepa. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Queen Latifah. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Todrick Hall. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Blac Chyna. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
H.E.R. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
