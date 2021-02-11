Refrigerated trailers store the COVID dead in Los Angeles
A deceased person lies on a gurney at an L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner (DEMC) secondary temporary refrigerated storage facility for COVID-19 decedents in Los Angeles, California, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel assist in the processing of coronavirus deaths and place them into temporary storage, January 12, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel prepare to load a container, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
An L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner (DEMC) staff member inspects a refrigerated container, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
An L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner (DEMC) secondary temporary storage facility, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel assist in the processing of coronavirus deaths, January 12, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel wheel a deceased person lying on a gurney at an L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner (DEMC) secondary temporary refrigerated storage facility, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
A representative from a southern California mortuary collects a deceased person, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
A California National Guard member prepares to load a container, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner (DEMC) personnel load a container, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel assist in the processing of coronavirus deaths, January 12, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel carry a gurney from a container, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel assist in the processing of coronavirus deaths, January 12, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
Raul Estrada drives a refrigeration vehicle into an L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner temporary storage facility for coronavirus decedents, January 12, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel carry a deceased person, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel wheel a deceased person lying on a gurney, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard help process a deceased person, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
An L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner (DEMC) staff member marks a body bag alongside a California National Guard member, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
California National Guard personnel assist in the processing of coronavirus deaths and place them into temporary storage, January 12, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
An L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner (DEMC) staff member inspects a refrigerated container, January 27, 2021. County of Los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS
