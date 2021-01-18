Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration

A fire burns under a bridge in Washington. The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before the inauguration. The Capitol Police in...more

A fire burns under a bridge in Washington. The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before the inauguration. The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained. Edward Daniels via REUTERS

