Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration
A general view of preparations prior to a dress rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 18, 2021. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS
A stand-in for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on the podium, as a stand-in for Jill Biden looks on during a dress rehearsal for the inauguration. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of a rehearsal for Joe Biden's inauguration. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
White House Marine sentries are seen during a dress rehearsal. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Stand-ins for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden participate in a dress rehearsal for 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERSImages)
The National Mall is filled with a display of U.S. flags during a dress rehearsal. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
A stand-in portraying President-elect Joe Biden rehearses the upcoming inauguration. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Stand-ins for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are seen during a dress rehearsal. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
A view of preparations prior to a dress rehearsal. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS
A fire burns under a bridge in Washington. The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before the inauguration. The Capitol Police in...more
A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Empty seats are seen after a reported security threat during the rehearsal. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive as the U.S. Capitol goes into lockdown during the dress rehearsal. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the military take a shelter in place at the U.S. Capitol after a dress rehearsal. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
White House Marine sentries secure the East Front door of the U.S. Capitol during an unknown external security threat. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
People are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Members of an Honor Guard walk down a set of stairs to the Capitol Visitors Center as people are evacuated indoors due to a reported security threat during the rehearsal. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of a rehearsal for the inauguration. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. military units march in front of the U.S. Capitol as they rehearse. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of preparations. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
Members from all of the services of the U.S. military march across in front of the White House during rehearsals. REUTER/Andrew Kelly
Military members run through the movements during a dress rehearsal. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
A military band passes the East Front of the U.S. Capitol during a dress rehearsal. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS
Members of an Honor Guard evacuate the inauguration stand during a reported external security threat during the rehearsal. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
Chairs are set socially distanced during a dress rehearsal. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS
Officers walk back onto the inauguration stage after having been evacuated due to a potential security threat during a dress rehearsal. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
The U.S. Army Band performs during a dress rehearsal. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
A White House Marine sentry rehearses the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden next to a smashed window at the U.S. Capitol. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
A law enforcement member stands guard due to a reported security threat during the rehearsal. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS
A helicopter flies above the U.S. Capitol during the dress rehearsal. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS
The Honour Guard arrives at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol during the dress rehearsal. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS
The Honour Guard arrives at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol during the dress rehearsal. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS
Stand-ins for Vice President Mike Pence and Mrs Pence speak during the rehearsal. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
A military band passes the U.S. Capitol during the dress rehearsal ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS
Stand-ins for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Shana Chandler, and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, Traci Pough, wave from the bottom of the West Front steps during a dress rehearsal. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS
Military band members dressed in costumes rehearse near the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Marine sentries frame a Capitol Police Officer during a rehearsal for the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the military make preparations during the rehearsal. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
A law enforcement stands guard due to a reported security threat during the rehearsal. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS
